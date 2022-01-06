My11Circle named title sponsor for Lucknow IPL team

The Lucknow franchise is one of the new teams apart from the Ahmedabad franchise that will play IPL in 2023. The team currently has no name and is running a contest on social media platforms where fans can suggest the team a name. “We wanted to be inclusive and the idea was really to take suggestions from all fans, all stakeholders, everyone all across. This is being run online across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter," said Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of the RPSG Group that owns the Lucknow IPL Team.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}