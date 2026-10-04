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Naomi Osaka beats Sara Bejlek 7-6, 6-4 to reach China Open 2026 last 16

Naomi Osaka beat a rising seed in straight sets, took the tie-break, and kept herself in a draw that no longer has the top two.

Aachal Maniyar
Published4 Oct 2026, 07:00 PM IST
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Naomi Osaka, of Japan, celebrates after defeating Maria Timofeeva, of Uzbekistan in a women's singles second round match during the China Open tennis tournament held in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, celebrates after defeating Maria Timofeeva, of Uzbekistan in a women's singles second round match during the China Open tennis tournament held in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
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Naomi Osaka is into the last 16 of the China Open after a tight straight-sets win over Sara Bejlek in Beijing. The 12th seed beat the 20th seed 7-6(4), 6-4 on Sunday, 4 October 2026, in 2 hours 1 minute. It was their first meeting.

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The match was the round of 32 at the WTA 1000 event, played on outdoor hard courts. Osaka took the first set in a tie-break, 7-4, then closed the second 6-4. Bejlek stayed with the four-time major champion long enough to force the breaker and keep the second set alive until late. Osaka still took the bigger points when the set was on the line.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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