Naomi Osaka beats Sara Bejlek 7-6, 6-4 to reach China Open 2026 last 16

Naomi Osaka is into the last 16 of the China Open after a tight straight-sets win over Sara Bejlek in Beijing. The 12th seed beat the 20th seed 7-6(4), 6-4 on Sunday, 4 October 2026, in 2 hours 1 minute. It was their first meeting.
The match was the round of 32 at the WTA 1000 event, played on outdoor hard courts. Osaka took the first set in a tie-break, 7-4, then closed the second 6-4. Bejlek stayed with the four-time major champion long enough to force the breaker and keep the second set alive until late. Osaka still took the bigger points when the set was on the line.
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