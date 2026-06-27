Naomi Osaka retires from Bad Homburg final with foot injury as Karolina Muchova claims maiden grass title

Naomi Osaka is scheduled to play Elsa Jacquemot in the Wimbledon first round. Her main priority now is a full medical assessment of the right foot. The hope is that the injury is not serious and that she can recover in time to compete at the All England Club.

Aachal Maniyar
Published27 Jun 2026, 05:25 PM IST
Naomi Osaka injury update
Naomi Osaka injury update(AFP)

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka’s dream of winning her first title on grass ended in disappointment on Saturday when she retired injured during the Bad Homburg Open final against Karolina Muchova. The 28-year-old Japanese player was forced to walk away midway through the match with a right foot problem, handing Muchova the trophy without a completed contest.

The final was meant to be a high-quality showdown between two in-form players. Instead, it turned into a one-sided affair followed by concern over Osaka’s fitness just days before Wimbledon.

Naomi Osaka is scheduled to play Elsa Jacquemot in the Wimbledon first round. Her main priority now is a full medical assessment of the right foot. The hope is that the injury is not serious and that she can recover in time to compete at the All England Club.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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HomeSportsSports NewsNaomi Osaka retires from Bad Homburg final with foot injury as Karolina Muchova claims maiden grass title
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