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Naomi Osaka retires from Bad Homburg final with foot injury as Karolina Muchova claims maiden grass title

Naomi Osaka is scheduled to play Elsa Jacquemot in the Wimbledon first round. Her main priority now is a full medical assessment of the right foot. The hope is that the injury is not serious and that she can recover in time to compete at the All England Club.

Aachal Maniyar
Published27 Jun 2026, 05:25 PM IST
Naomi Osaka injury update
Naomi Osaka injury update(AFP)
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Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka’s dream of winning her first title on grass ended in disappointment on Saturday when she retired injured during the Bad Homburg Open final against Karolina Muchova. The 28-year-old Japanese player was forced to walk away midway through the match with a right foot problem, handing Muchova the trophy without a completed contest.

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The final was meant to be a high-quality showdown between two in-form players. Instead, it turned into a one-sided affair followed by concern over Osaka’s fitness just days before Wimbledon.

Naomi Osaka is scheduled to play Elsa Jacquemot in the Wimbledon first round. Her main priority now is a full medical assessment of the right foot. The hope is that the injury is not serious and that she can recover in time to compete at the All England Club.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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