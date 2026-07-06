Naomi Osaka stuns top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka to reach Wimbledon 2026 quarterfinals for first time

Naomi Osaka produced one of her best grass-court performances in years to defeat world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 7-6(2) on Sunday. The victory propelled the former world number one into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time in her career.

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The match on Centre Court showcased two of the biggest hitters in women’s tennis. However, Osaka’s flat, penetrating groundstrokes proved too much for Sabalenka on the day’s warmest conditions.

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Naomi Osaka sets the tone early Naomi Osaka broke serve in the third game with a sharp inside-out backhand winner. She maintained control throughout the opening set and closed it out comfortably 6-2. Her first-serve percentage stayed high, and she limited Sabalenka’s opportunities to settle into rallies.

The second set proved tighter. Sabalenka saved break points and forced a tiebreak. Yet a series of unforced errors from the top seed handed Osaka a 7-2 victory in the breaker.

A Special moment on Centre Court After the final point, Naomi Osaka pumped her fist, smiled, and lifted her racket above her head before spinning in celebration. It marked her first win on the famous Centre Court.

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“It’s been a long time since I’ve had so much fun on the court,” Osaka said. “And to do it here, it really means a lot.”

The victory also ended a long wait. Osaka had not beaten a top-10 player on a surface other than hard courts. It was also her first win against a world number one since she defeated Ash Barty in Beijing in 2019.

Aryna Sabalenka’s recent struggles continue Aryna Sabalenka had won their previous three meetings this season, including a straight-sets victory at the French Open last month. She arrived at Wimbledon with a 21-match winning streak in major tiebreaks. That run ended on Sunday.

The loss marks Sabalenka’s second consecutive Grand Slam without reaching the later stages. After her quarterfinal exit at Roland Garros, she admitted she “just want to quit tennis.” Sunday’s result snapped her streak of 14 straight major appearances reaching at least the quarterfinals.

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What comes next for Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka will face Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals. Muchova defeated 2024 champion Barbora Krejcikova in three sets earlier on Sunday.

Osaka reached the final of a grass-court event last week in Bad Homburg before retiring injured. Despite the physical concern, she looked sharp and powerful against the top seed.

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Osaka wore her signature white kimono for the walk-on, a look inspired by a Quentin Tarantino film character. The outfit added to the occasion as she delivered one of her most complete performances on grass.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.