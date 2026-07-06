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Naomi Osaka stuns top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka to reach Wimbledon 2026 quarterfinals for first time

After the final point, Naomi Osaka pumped her fist, smiled, and lifted her racket above her head before spinning in celebration.

Aachal Maniyar
Published6 Jul 2026, 12:14 AM IST
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Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates beating Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka during their women's singles round of 16 tennis match of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates beating Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka during their women's singles round of 16 tennis match of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.(AFP)
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Naomi Osaka produced one of her best grass-court performances in years to defeat world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 7-6(2) on Sunday. The victory propelled the former world number one into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time in her career.

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The match on Centre Court showcased two of the biggest hitters in women’s tennis. However, Osaka’s flat, penetrating groundstrokes proved too much for Sabalenka on the day’s warmest conditions.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic beats Roman Safiullin to secure historic 106th Wimbledon win

Naomi Osaka sets the tone early

Naomi Osaka broke serve in the third game with a sharp inside-out backhand winner. She maintained control throughout the opening set and closed it out comfortably 6-2. Her first-serve percentage stayed high, and she limited Sabalenka’s opportunities to settle into rallies.

The second set proved tighter. Sabalenka saved break points and forced a tiebreak. Yet a series of unforced errors from the top seed handed Osaka a 7-2 victory in the breaker.

A Special moment on Centre Court

After the final point, Naomi Osaka pumped her fist, smiled, and lifted her racket above her head before spinning in celebration. It marked her first win on the famous Centre Court.

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“It’s been a long time since I’ve had so much fun on the court,” Osaka said. “And to do it here, it really means a lot.”

The victory also ended a long wait. Osaka had not beaten a top-10 player on a surface other than hard courts. It was also her first win against a world number one since she defeated Ash Barty in Beijing in 2019.

Aryna Sabalenka’s recent struggles continue

Aryna Sabalenka had won their previous three meetings this season, including a straight-sets victory at the French Open last month. She arrived at Wimbledon with a 21-match winning streak in major tiebreaks. That run ended on Sunday.

The loss marks Sabalenka’s second consecutive Grand Slam without reaching the later stages. After her quarterfinal exit at Roland Garros, she admitted she “just want to quit tennis.” Sunday’s result snapped her streak of 14 straight major appearances reaching at least the quarterfinals.

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Also Read | Novak Djokovic beats Roman Safiullin to secure historic 106th Wimbledon win

What comes next for Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka will face Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals. Muchova defeated 2024 champion Barbora Krejcikova in three sets earlier on Sunday.

Osaka reached the final of a grass-court event last week in Bad Homburg before retiring injured. Despite the physical concern, she looked sharp and powerful against the top seed.

Also Read | Alexandra Eala stuns Iga Swiatek to cruise into fourth round of Wimbledon 2026

Osaka wore her signature white kimono for the walk-on, a look inspired by a Quentin Tarantino film character. The outfit added to the occasion as she delivered one of her most complete performances on grass.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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