Napheesa Collier makes explosive season debut for Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm after lengthy ankle recovery

Napheesa Collier is back. The Minnesota Lynx star forward made her long-awaited 2026 WNBA season debut on Wednesday against the Seattle Storm, delivering an efficient scoring performance that instantly reminded everyone why she remains one of the league’s most complete players.

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After missing the first 10 weeks of the season following offseason surgeries on both ankles, Collier stepped onto the floor at Climate Pledge Arena and quickly made her presence felt. She started alongside Olivia Miles, Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride and Natasha Howard, operating under a minutes restriction set by head coach Cheryl Reeve.

Strong start after nearly 300 days away Napheesa Collier had not played competitive basketball since last September. She underwent right ankle surgery in January and left ankle surgery on March 24 after tearing ligaments and suffering additional damage during the 2025 playoffs. The recovery process was deliberate. She returned to individual workouts earlier in the summer and rejoined full team practices on July 1.

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On Wednesday, she looked ready with efficient shooting, including a corner three that opened the second half. She also contributed rebounds and defensive plays as the Lynx built a lead.

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“I mean, I’m so excited to come back,” Collier said ahead of the game. “I feel like it’s been a long time coming. I haven’t played since September. I’m nervous, anxious, excited, you know, all of those.”

Minutes limit and team impact Reeve made clear that Collier would not play unrestricted minutes in her first outing. The goal was simple: get her back into live action safely while the Lynx still held the best record in the WNBA at 21-6.

“There are going to be side effects,” Reeve explained. “Ultimately, people are going to be affected minute-wise and maybe therefore production-wise. They are still going to be valuable, [but stats won’t] look as gaudy as when Phee was out.”

“Phee holds herself to a different standard. She doesn’t want to take time to get back.”

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Why this return matters now The timing could hardly be better. The Lynx head into the All-Star break as the clear top team in the Western Conference. Rookie Olivia Miles has emerged as a legitimate Rookie of the Year and even MVP candidate while the squad waited for Collier. Adding a two-time MVP runner-up and elite two-way forward only strengthens an already deep roster.

Collier’s ability to score inside and out, defend multiple positions and elevate those around her gives Minnesota a different look on both ends. Her presence should ease the offensive burden on Miles and McBride while tightening the defense that has already been among the league’s best.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.