Viktor Axelsen defeated Lakshya Sen by 21-10, 21-15 at Utilita Arena in Birmingham in the badminton match that lasted 53 minutes. The young Indian shutter was bidding to become only the third man after Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) to win the All England Open Badminton Championships, or simply All England which is the world's oldest and most prestigious badminton tournament.