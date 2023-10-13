comScore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 13 2023 15:51:17
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125 -0.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,536.75 -0.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.15 -1.71%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,431.8 -2.24%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 667.15 4.76%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Narendra Modi Stadium gears up for India vs Pakistan match, security tightened | Photos

Narendra Modi Stadium gears up for India vs Pakistan match, security tightened | Photos

12 Photos . Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 07:32 PM IST Livemint
  • India's men in blue will face-off with Pakistan's men in green on Saturday, 14 October for an ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Narendra Modi Stadium gears up for the much anticipated India versus Pakistan match scheduled to be held on 14 October, Saturday (ANI)
1/12Narendra Modi Stadium gears up for the much anticipated India versus Pakistan match scheduled to be held on 14 October, Saturday (ANI)
Tight security arrangements during Pakistani players' practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad (PTI Photo)
2/12Tight security arrangements during Pakistani players' practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad (PTI Photo)
Police officers take photographs using their mobile phones during practice  (REUTERS)
3/12Police officers take photographs using their mobile phones during practice  (REUTERS)
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 13, 2023 India's Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja inspect the pitch during practice  (REUTERS)
4/12Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 13, 2023 India's Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja inspect the pitch during practice  (REUTERS)
Preparations are underway at Narendra Modi Stadium for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Oct 14 (ANI Pic Service)
5/12Preparations are underway at Narendra Modi Stadium for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Oct 14 (ANI Pic Service)
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 13, 2023 Police officers are seen in the stands during practice (REUTERS)
6/12Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 13, 2023 Police officers are seen in the stands during practice (REUTERS)
Ahmedabad Crime Branch policemen operate a tethered drone outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad  (AFP)
7/12Ahmedabad Crime Branch policemen operate a tethered drone outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad  (AFP)
Ahmedabad Crime Branch police operates a tethered drone outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (AFP)
8/12Ahmedabad Crime Branch police operates a tethered drone outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (AFP)
Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of India-Pakistan cricket match in Ahmedabad, (PTI)
9/12Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of India-Pakistan cricket match in Ahmedabad, (PTI)
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of their match against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Friday (ANI)
10/12Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of their match against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Friday (ANI)
Pakistan cricket players Shaheen Afridi and Iftikhar Ahmed during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad (PTI)
11/12Pakistan cricket players Shaheen Afridi and Iftikhar Ahmed during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad (PTI)
India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday (PTI)
12/12India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday (PTI)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App