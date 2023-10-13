Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Narendra Modi Stadium gears up for India vs Pakistan match, security tightened | Photos

12 Photos . Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 07:32 PM IST Livemint

  • India's men in blue will face-off with Pakistan's men in green on Saturday, 14 October for an ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

1/12Narendra Modi Stadium gears up for the much anticipated India versus Pakistan match scheduled to be held on 14 October, Saturday
2/12Tight security arrangements during Pakistani players' practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad
3/12Police officers take photographs using their mobile phones during practice 
4/12Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 13, 2023 India's Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja inspect the pitch during practice 
5/12Preparations are underway at Narendra Modi Stadium for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Oct 14
6/12Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 13, 2023 Police officers are seen in the stands during practice
7/12Ahmedabad Crime Branch policemen operate a tethered drone outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad 
8/12Ahmedabad Crime Branch police operates a tethered drone outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
9/12Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of India-Pakistan cricket match in Ahmedabad,
10/12Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of their match against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Friday
11/12Pakistan cricket players Shaheen Afridi and Iftikhar Ahmed during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad
12/12India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday
