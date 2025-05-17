Nashville covets home cooking, aims to taste victory vs. D.C. United

With five straight all-competition wins at home, including their first ever victory over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, Nashville SC are flying high entering their match Saturday against visiting D.C. United.

The recent success, which has been propelled by 2022 MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar, has lifted Nashville (7-4-2, 23 points) to fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

D.C. United (3-6-4, 13 points) arrive after failing to score in their last two matches and won't have top threat Christian Benteke (six goals), who sustained an ankle injury Wednesday in a scoreless draw with New York City FC.

It adds up to a more challenging date for D.C. United as they face a Nashville team that's accumulated more points at home than any side in MLS.

"We want Geodis Park to be a really difficult place to play," Nashville coach B.J. Callaghan said. "And right now, it is."

With six home wins, Nashville has already exceeded its total from last year (five), when it failed to make the MLS playoffs for the first time since it entered the league in 2020.

Mukhtar has been the recent catalyst, scoring four goals in his last three home matches, including the decider in the 63rd minute that gave Nashville its first win over the Red Bulls in eight meetings.

Mukhtar (six goals, four assists) and Sam Surridge (six goals, three assists) fuel Nashville's attack.

During its drought, D.C. has had difficulty generating chances as it has put just seven shots on goal.

"We did a good job of breaking the first line but just didn't really progress the ball enough," D.C. United coach Troy Lesesne said after the scoreless match on Wednesday.

The bright spot against New York City FC was keeper Luis Barraza (six saves). In the six matches he has started, Barraza has surrendered just eight goals.

"D.C.'s gonna present unique issues for us by the way that they play, a really good pressing team," Callaghan said. "They're hungry for a win."