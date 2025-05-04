Nashville SC secures draw vs. Atlanta United behind Daniel Lovitzs goal

Daniel Lovitz scored a game-tying goal in the 66th minute for visiting Nashville SC on Saturday afternoon, helping the club rally for a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United.

Nashville (5-4-2, 17 points) finished with 12 shot attempts -- five on goal -- opposed to Atlanta's six shot attempts, two of which were on goal. After erupting for seven goals in its win against Chicago last week, Nashville has picked up at least one point in three of its last four games.

Atlanta (2-5-4, 10 points) found the back of the net first on Miguel Almiron's goal in the 20th minute, snapping a three-game scoreless drought. The club also snapped a three-game losing streak but hasn't posted a victory since March 29.

After Emmanuel Latte Lath and Almiron each had a shot attempt saved to begin the first half, Brooks Lennon found Almiron across the box for a goal at the 20-minute mark to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead. With the assist, Lennon passed Julian Gressel as the franchise's all-time leader with 40. Almiron is fourth all-time with 32 assists.

Atlanta had two shots on goal in the first half to Nashville's none, despite Nashville holding possession for more than 53 percent of the first 45 minutes.

From there, Nashville's Jacob Shaffelburg sailed his left-footed attempt in the 52nd minute, before his header was blocked three minutes later. Nashville finally cracked the scoreboard in the 66th, as its corner found Hany Mukhtar, who assisted Lovitz's goal at the center of the box.

Nashville had a golden opportunity 10 minutes later, as Edvard Tagseth found Mukhtar, but Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan's sprawling save preserved the draw.

Sam Surridge -- who scored a franchise record four goals in Nashville's 7-2 win last week against the Chicago Fire -- had an attempt saved by Guzan in extra time. Atlanta's Pedro Amador had the final chance of the game in the fourth minute of extra time but sailed the shot into the stands over the goal.

The Eastern Conference foes will meet again on August 30 in Nashville.