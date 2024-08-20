Natekar Sports ropes in Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Chennai franchise owner in World Pickleball League

Mumbai: The World Pickleball League, set to launch its inaugural season in January, has secured its first franchise owner—southern film star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will own the Chennai team. The league, organized by Natekar Sports and Gaming in partnership with Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures and the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), plans to offer five more franchises for the debut season.

Speaking to Mint on the sidelines of the event announcing Ruth Prabhu’s entry, Gaurav Natekar, founder of Natekar Sports and Gaming, shared that Samantha had shown keen interest in the league from the outset. “Samantha wants to get involved for the right reasons, which is why she’s taken ownership of the Chennai team,” he said, adding that she may decide to bring on co-owners at a later stage.

Responding to Mint’s queries, Prabhu said, “Pickleball is one of those sports that has captivated enthusiasts worldwide. One minute, I’m reading about it, and the next, it’s everywhere, and everyone is playing it! I recently adopted pickleball myself and highly recommend it to anyone on the fence. Pickleball is accessible, inclusive, and engaging for all ages.”

Sports orientation She added that while she didn’t play competitive sports growing up, she has always been an enthusiastic supporter of various sports and deeply admires what professional athletes achieve.

“I strongly believe that integrating sports into daily life, especially for young women, can add immense value to their journeys, no matter what paths they choose to pursue,” she said. “Through this investment in the World Pickleball League, I hope to help make sports more accessible, enjoyable, and appealing—particularly to young people. There's a strong connection between sports and personal growth, and I believe in the long-term benefits that investing in sports can bring to society.”

The league aims to sell six franchises for its first season, focusing on diverse ownership, including at least two female owners. "Given that 40% of pickleball players are women, we believe it's important to have strong female representation among team owners," said Natekar. He added that the league is also in advanced discussions with other potential buyers, including corporations, startups, and venture capitalists.

Venues and locations The league is targeting seven cities—Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad—with six to be finalized as franchise locations. The franchise fees will vary, with a premium of around 30% for Mumbai and Delhi due to the higher expected value these cities will bring.

The league's format includes a gradual increase in franchise fees over the first four years, with franchisees receiving a share of central sponsorship revenues, as well as keeping all local sponsorships they secure. Additionally, the league will sponsor grassroots tournaments in each franchise city to help develop local talent and build brand recall.

Also Read: Disney Star-backed Pro Kabaddi League makes ₹ 2 crore profit after a decade The first season will run from 24 January to 2 February, with the league opting for a single-city format rather than a caravan style to keep costs manageable. While the exact location is still under consideration, Mumbai is the frontrunner for hosting the event, Natekar added.

Prize money The league will feature a prize pool of $250,000 ( ₹2.1 crore) to $300,000 ( ₹2.5 crore), with awards going to the winner and runner-up. Each team will have eight players, with five or six international players and one or two Indian players. The league will also include top juniors selected by the federation to give them exposure to high-level competition.

Also Read: In a different league: How the IPL dwarfs other sports Regarding the state of Indian talent, Natekar acknowledged that the bench strength at the top tier is still developing. "This is a new sport in India, and while we are winning medals at the Asian level, the depth of talent needs to improve. We are working on building that over the next five years, similar to how the Indian premier League nurtured Indian cricket talent."