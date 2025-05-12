Nathan Eovaldi dominates Tigers as Rangers win series

Nathan Eovaldi allowed just two hits in seven scoreless innings as the visiting Texas Rangers downed the Detroit Tigers 6-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Eovaldi (4-2) walked one and struck out seven while recording his fifth consecutive quality start. He has won all four of his career starts at Detroit's Comerica Park. Chris Martin, Jacob Latz and Robert Garcia pitched the last two innings to complete the victory.

Marcus Semien and Josh Jung supplied two-run homers and Jonah Heim added a solo shot. Jung's brother Jace started at third base for Detroit.

According to the Rangers' media relations department, Josh Jung's homer was the first by a player while playing against his brother on Mother's Day since at least 1969.

Adolis Garcia had two hits and scored two runs. Corey Seager was out of the lineup due to hamstring tightness. He smacked two solo home runs and an RBI double on Saturday.

Detroit starter Reese Olson (4-3) allowed three runs and seven hits with five strikeouts in four innings. Spencer Torkelson ended the shutout bid with a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Texas won the last two games of the three-game weekend series.

The Rangers got on the board in the second. Garcia led off with a double down the left field line. Semien then jumped on the first pitch he saw for a two-run homer, which cleared the wall in left-center. Texas loaded the bases later in the inning on singles by Jung and Ezequiel Duran and a walk to Josh Smith. Olson escaped further damage by retiring Wyatt Langford on a flyout.

Riley Greene led off the bottom of the inning with a double off the wall. Eovaldi induced three groundouts to leave the score at 2-0.

Texas scored another run in the third. Garcia had a one-out single, stole second and scored on Evan Carter's two-out bloop hit to right.

The Rangers made it 5-0 with two outs in the fifth. Carter reached against Beau Brieske on an infield single before Jung blasted his two-run shot over the left-center field wall.

Heim homered off Brant Hurter in the eighth.