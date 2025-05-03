Nathan Lukes late knock pushes Blue Jays past Guardians

Nathan Lukes hit a two-run, go-ahead single with two outs in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Cleveland Guardians 5-3 on Friday night.

George Springer hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays, who have won three straight.

Carlos Santana and Bo Naylor homered for the Guardians in the opener of the three-game series.

Santana led off the second with a homer down the right-field line on right-hander Chris Bassitt's 2-2 cutter.

In the third inning, Cleveland star third baseman Jose Ramirez left the game due to a mild right ankle sprain after he lunged at the first base bag and fell on an infield single to the pitcher.

Left-hander Logan Allen had two outs in the home third before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled, Anthony Santander walked and Springer took first on catcher's interference. Alejandro Kirk then stroked a two-run single to left.

The Guardians tied the game with one out in the fourth on a homer to center by Naylor, a native of the Toronto area, on a first-pitch sinker.

Toronto regained the lead when Springer homered to center on a 2-1 sweeper with two out in the fifth.

Daniel Schneemann, who replaced Ramirez in the lineup, led off the sixth with a double to right. He took third on a flyout to center and scored when Santana grounded a single to right field.

Chad Green replaced Bassitt, who allowed three runs, seven hits and no walks with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Jhonkensy Noel made a diving catch on Ernie Clement's fly to right for the second out of the home sixth and Matt Festa replaced Allen, who allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Green hit Brayan Rocchio with a pitch with one out in the seventh and was replaced by Brendon Little (1-0).

Jakob Junis (0-1) walked Springer to lead off the home eighth. Springer stole second and took third on Kirk's soft single to right. Daulton Varsho ran for Kirk and stole second. Then Lukes scored both runners with a two-out single to right.

Jeff Hoffman pitched around a walk and a double in the ninth to earn his seventh save.