Subscribe

National Sports Awards 2025: Tejaswin Shankar, Diyva Deshmukh among Arjuna nominations; no Khel Ratna for third time

As many as 17 athletes have been nominated for Arjuna awards in the National Sports Awards 2025 list. Surprisingly, there is no Khel Ratna nominations this time.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Aug 2026, 04:16 PM IST
Advertisement
India's Tejaswin Shankar won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
India's Tejaswin Shankar won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.(PTI)

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the National Awards 2025 with as many as 17 nominations for the Arjuna Awards. Surprisingly, there has been no recommendation for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awards, thus making only the third time of such an instance. The National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports.

Advertisement

Based on the recommendations of the Selection Committee chaired by a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice (Retd.) Arun Kumar Mishra, the Government has decided to confer awards on the following sportspersons, coaches and entities under various categories, as per a press release from the ministry.

Also Read | Tejaswin Shankar wins India’s first medal in Decathlon at Commonwealth Games

Prior to this edition, no athletes were chosen for the Khel Ratna in 2008 and 2014, since the award was instituted in 1991-92. The Khel Ratna award is the India’s highest sporting honour. Shooter Manu Bhaker, chess grandmaster D Gukesh, hockey player Harmanpreet Singh, and athlete Praveen Kumar were the recipients of Khel Ratna last time.

Tejaswin, Divya among Arjuna awardee list

Athlete Tejaswin Shankar, who won a bronze medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow earlier this month, is among the Arjuna award nominations, along with chess stars Vidit Gujarathi, Divya Deshmukh and badminton duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

Advertisement

The 'Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games' is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

Besides Shankar, Gujarathi, Deshmukh, Gopichand and Jolly, the others nominated for the Arjuna award are Muhammad Variyathodi (athletics), Priyanka Goswami (athletics), Narender (boxing), Dhanush Srikanth (deaf shooting), Lalremsiami (hockey), Rajkumar Pal (hockey), Surjeet (kabaddi), Pooja (kabaddi), Rudransh Khandelwal (para-shooting), Ekta Bhyan (para-shooting), Arvind Singh (rowing) and Akhil Sheoran (shooting).

Also Read | Thanks for recognising my hard work: Mohammed Shami on winning Arjuna award

Former Indian footballer and coach Arumainayagam (Football) will be receiving the Arjuna Award (Lifetime) for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2025.

Among the Dronacharya awardees, Parveer Singh (athletics), Chhote Lal Yadav (boxing) and Neha Nandkumar Chavan (shooting) will be among the recipients in the regular category, while Dharmendra Singh Yadav (boxing) and Virender Kumar (wrestling) will receive the lifetime honours.

Advertisement

Complete list of National Sports Awards 2025

Name of the SportspersonDisciplineAward
Tejaswin ShankarAthleticsArjuna
Muhammed Ajmal VAthleticsArjuna
Priyanka GoswamiAthleticsArjuna
Treesa JollyBadmintonArjuna
Pullela Gayatri GopichandBadmintonArjuna
NarenderBoxingArjuna
Vidit Santosh GujarathiChessArjuna
Divya Jitendra DeshmukhChessArjuna
Dhanush SrikanthDeaf shootingArjuna
LalremsiamiHockeyArjuna
Rajkumar PalHockeyArjuna
SurjeetKabaddiArjuna
PoojaKabaddiArjuna
Rudransh KhandelwalPara-shootingArjuna
Ekta BhyanPara athleticsArjuna
Arvind SinghRowingArjuna
Akhil SheoranShootingArjuna
I ArumainayagamFootballArjuna (Lifetime) 
Parveer SinghAthleticsDronacharya
Chote Lal YadavBoxingDronacharya
Neha Nandkumar ChavanShootingDronacharya
Dharmendra Singh YadavBoxingDronacharya (Lifetime)
Virender KumarWrestlingDronacharya (Lifetime)
Army Paralympic Node, Pune  Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar

The 'Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar' will be given to Army Paralympic Node, Pune for playing a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsSports NewsNational Sports Awards 2025: Tejaswin Shankar, Diyva Deshmukh among Arjuna nominations; no Khel Ratna for third time
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts