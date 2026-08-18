National Sports Awards 2025: Tejaswin Shankar, Diyva Deshmukh among Arjuna nominations; no Khel Ratna for third time

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the National Awards 2025 with as many as 17 nominations for the Arjuna Awards. Surprisingly, there has been no recommendation for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awards, thus making only the third time of such an instance. The National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports.

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Based on the recommendations of the Selection Committee chaired by a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice (Retd.) Arun Kumar Mishra, the Government has decided to confer awards on the following sportspersons, coaches and entities under various categories, as per a press release from the ministry.

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Prior to this edition, no athletes were chosen for the Khel Ratna in 2008 and 2014, since the award was instituted in 1991-92. The Khel Ratna award is the India’s highest sporting honour. Shooter Manu Bhaker, chess grandmaster D Gukesh, hockey player Harmanpreet Singh, and athlete Praveen Kumar were the recipients of Khel Ratna last time.

Tejaswin, Divya among Arjuna awardee list Athlete Tejaswin Shankar, who won a bronze medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow earlier this month, is among the Arjuna award nominations, along with chess stars Vidit Gujarathi, Divya Deshmukh and badminton duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

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The 'Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games' is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

Besides Shankar, Gujarathi, Deshmukh, Gopichand and Jolly, the others nominated for the Arjuna award are Muhammad Variyathodi (athletics), Priyanka Goswami (athletics), Narender (boxing), Dhanush Srikanth (deaf shooting), Lalremsiami (hockey), Rajkumar Pal (hockey), Surjeet (kabaddi), Pooja (kabaddi), Rudransh Khandelwal (para-shooting), Ekta Bhyan (para-shooting), Arvind Singh (rowing) and Akhil Sheoran (shooting).

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Former Indian footballer and coach Arumainayagam (Football) will be receiving the Arjuna Award (Lifetime) for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2025.

Among the Dronacharya awardees, Parveer Singh (athletics), Chhote Lal Yadav (boxing) and Neha Nandkumar Chavan (shooting) will be among the recipients in the regular category, while Dharmendra Singh Yadav (boxing) and Virender Kumar (wrestling) will receive the lifetime honours.

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Complete list of National Sports Awards 2025

Name of the Sportsperson Discipline Award Tejaswin Shankar Athletics Arjuna Muhammed Ajmal V Athletics Arjuna Priyanka Goswami Athletics Arjuna Treesa Jolly Badminton Arjuna Pullela Gayatri Gopichand Badminton Arjuna Narender Boxing Arjuna Vidit Santosh Gujarathi Chess Arjuna Divya Jitendra Deshmukh Chess Arjuna Dhanush Srikanth Deaf shooting Arjuna Lalremsiami Hockey Arjuna Rajkumar Pal Hockey Arjuna Surjeet Kabaddi Arjuna Pooja Kabaddi Arjuna Rudransh Khandelwal Para-shooting Arjuna Ekta Bhyan Para athletics Arjuna Arvind Singh Rowing Arjuna Akhil Sheoran Shooting Arjuna I Arumainayagam Football Arjuna (Lifetime) Parveer Singh Athletics Dronacharya Chote Lal Yadav Boxing Dronacharya Neha Nandkumar Chavan Shooting Dronacharya Dharmendra Singh Yadav Boxing Dronacharya (Lifetime) Virender Kumar Wrestling Dronacharya (Lifetime) Army Paralympic Node, Pune Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar

The 'Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar' will be given to Army Paralympic Node, Pune for playing a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in