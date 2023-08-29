National Sports Day 2023: Date, theme, history and significance

National Sports Day 2023: Date, theme, history and significance2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 05:00 AM IST
National Sports Day serves as a catalyst for the development of a robust sports culture in the country. It emphasises the importance of regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle and brings people together regardless of their background, language, or beliefs
The National Sports Day in India is celebrated on 29 August every year. It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand Singh. The day also serves as a reminder for all of us to recall the contributions, determination and extraordinary achievements of the athletes and their influence in shaping societies. The first National Sports Day was celebrated on August 29, 2012 and hence this year marks the 12th anniversary of Rashtriya Khel Divas.