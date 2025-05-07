Nationals outlast Guardians in opener of doubleheader

Jose Tena smacked a two-run double to break a tie as the Washington Nationals recovered with a big seventh-inning rally to defeat the visiting Cleveland Guardians 10-9 in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

James Wood hit a two-run homer and Jacob Young also drove in two runs for the Nationals, who've won three games in a row for just the second time this season. Their longest winning streak is four.

The Nationals' four-run outburst in the seventh countered Cleveland's six-run breakout in the top of the inning.

Nolan Jones hit a home run and double for the Guardians, who had won two in a row and five of their previous six games. Carlos Santana racked up three hits, while Gabriel Arias, Angel Martinez and Bo Naylor joined Jones with two hits for Cleveland.

In the ninth, the Guardians had runners on first and third with one out when Arias hit a sacrifice fly to cut the gap to 10-9. Brayan Rocchio lined out to left field to end the game as Kyle Finnegan notched his 12th save.

Jorge Lopez (5-0) was the winning pitcher, giving up one run in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Cade Smith (1-1) took the loss, giving up four runs while recording two outs in the seventh.

The Nationals appeared in good shape when starting pitcher Jake Irvin went 5 1/3 innings, holding the Guardians to two runs on four hits. By game's end, Washington used five pitchers, but only one strikeout was recorded by the staff.

The Nationals scored in five of the first seven innings. Nathaniel Lowe, Keibert Ruiz and Young all had two hits.

Cleveland wiped out a 6-2 deficit in the top of the seventh, with Arias' two-run single putting the Guardians on top at 7-6 before Cleveland added another run.

Cleveland starter Luis Ortiz was charged with six runs (five earned) on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The twin bill was necessary after Monday's postponement.