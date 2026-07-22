NBA 2K27 cover athletes revealed: Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark and Derrick Rose lead charge

NBA 2K has officially named its cover stars for the upcoming NBA 2K27, and the trio delivers a mix of current dominance, rising excellence and lasting legacy. Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark and Derrick Rose will front the game across its three editions, marking a fresh chapter for the popular basketball franchise.

San Antonio Spurs star claims standard edition spotlight Victor Wembanyama will appear on the standard edition cover, becoming the first San Antonio Spurs player ever featured on an NBA 2K cover. The French phenom continues to redefine the power forward and center positions with his unique blend of size, skill, and defensive intensity.

Wembanyama put together a standout campaign that carried the Spurs deep into the postseason. Across the 2026 playoffs he averaged 23.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists while helping San Antonio reach the NBA Finals. He also earned Defensive Player of the Year honors unanimously, underscoring just how complete his game has become.

Caitlin Clark makes history on deluxe edition Caitlin Clark will front the deluxe edition, the first Indiana Fever player to receive the honor. The sharpshooting guard has quickly established herself as one of the most exciting talents in the WNBA. She is currently averaging 20.7 points and 7.8 assists per game as the Fever sit tied for first place in the Eastern Conference with All-Star Weekend approaching.

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Clark’s ability to stretch the floor and create for teammates has drawn nationwide attention and helped elevate the profile of women’s basketball.

Derrick Rose returns for ultra edition honor Derrick Rose rounds out the cover trio on the ultra edition. This marks the second time the former MVP has appeared on an NBA 2K cover. Rose first featured on the NBA 2K13 cover during the height of his Chicago Bulls days. His selection this year celebrates both his explosive prime and the resilience that defined the later stages of his career.

“It’s crazy looking back at being on the NBA 2K13 cover to now having my own edition for NBA 2K27,” Rose said in a release. “During my journey, there have been coaches who believed in me, teammates who made me better, and fans who showed up louder than I ever expected. So, this is a chance to inspire young athletes to stay obsessed with the game. To show them that when you put in the countless hours of hard work, it rewards you.”

Shared path of excellence All three cover athletes share a rare distinction. Each was selected first overall in their respective drafts, and each won Rookie of the Year in their league.

Zak Armitage, SVP & GM of NBA 2K, explained the thinking behind the selections. “Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Derrick Rose each come from different worlds, but they share the same obsession that has altered the trajectory of the game,” Armitage said in a news release. “Wembanyama has broken the mold for what a big man can be and keeps breaking it. Clark is pulling up from the logo, not just redefining what range looks like, but the women’s game entirely. And Rose changed what it meant to be a point guard: explosive, physical, unstoppable, and when faced with setbacks, his hunger for the game is what brought him back.

“None of them have an off switch, and that same relentless drive is what defines NBA2K27.”