Polymarket is offering eligible new users a $25 trading credit through its promotional code FOX, coinciding with the ongoing 2026 NBA Cup. The offer, highlighted by FOX Sports, allows qualifying customers to receive promotional trading credits after completing the registration and deposit requirements.

The promotion is listed as active as of Wednesday. However, it is subject to geographical restrictions, identity verification and other eligibility conditions. The $25 incentive is provided as trading credit and should not be treated as withdrawable cash.

The offer is aimed at new users signing up to Polymarket through the promotional campaign. Existing account holders are not automatically eligible for the incentive.

How to claim $25 Polymarket bonus using promo code FOX Users interested in the promotion must first register for a new Polymarket account and enter the promotional code FOX during the sign-up process. The steps to access the offer are:

Visit Polymarket through the promotional link provided by FOX Sports. Create a new account using the registration process. Enter FOX in the promo code or invite code field. Complete the required identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10, subject to the promotional terms. Eligible users can receive up to $25 in trading credit after satisfying the applicable requirements. The updated promotional listing states that there is no additional trading requirement to receive the bonus. However, users should check the terms displayed during registration, including any restrictions on the use and withdrawal of promotional credits.

The offer is intended for new customers and does not guarantee a $25 cash payment.

NBA Cup fixtures on 25 November The promotion coincides with the ongoing Emirates NBA Cup, which is currently in its group-stage phase. The tournament features teams from both the Eastern and Western Conferences competing for places in the knockout rounds.

Wednesday features nine scheduled NBA fixtures, including several matchups in the NBA Cup group stage.

The fixtures include Miami Heat against Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls against Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves against Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers against New York Knicks.

Other scheduled matchups include Brooklyn Nets against Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers against Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns against Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs against Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings against Golden State Warriors.

Also Read | Warriors vs Pelicans: Golden State extend NBA winning streak to eight matches

The group-stage competition is scheduled to conclude on 28 November, with the knockout rounds following in December.

Polymarket allows users to trade contracts linked to the outcomes of specific events. Contract prices fluctuate according to market expectations, while the final settlement depends on the outcome of the underlying event.

Is the Polymarket FOX promo code available worldwide? No. The $25 promotional offer is subject to geographical restrictions and is not available to all Polymarket users.

The promotion is intended for eligible users in the United States, with certain states excluded. Users must also satisfy the platform's age and identity verification requirements.

The $25 incentive is trading credit rather than withdrawable cash. Users should review the applicable conditions before making a deposit or participating in prediction markets.

FOX Sports also carries an affiliate disclosure stating that it may receive compensation when readers register or participate through promotional links.

Trading in prediction markets involves financial risk, and users may lose the money they commit to a position. The availability of the FOX promotional code does not remove those risks.