NBA declines flagrant foul upgrade for Victor Wembanyama's shove on Jalen Brunson in 2026 Finals Game 3

The NBA has reviewed the first-quarter shove by San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama on New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson from Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals and decided against upgrading the play to a flagrant foul. No foul was called on the court Monday night, and league officials stood by that ruling after their review.

Hard-fought first quarter features multiple physical moments The contact took place early in Monday’s game as the two stars fought for position on the floor. Wembanyama extended his long arms during the battle, resulting in a shove that knocked Brunson off balance. Officials allowed play to continue without a whistle. The moment stood out in a physical opening quarter that also saw Knicks forward Josh Hart receive a technical foul after an exchange with Spurs center Luke Kornet.

With both Wembanyama and Brunson serving as the biggest names in the series, the non-call quickly sparked discussion among fans and analysts.

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NBA review finds no basis for flagrant foul upgrade According to a report by ESPN on Tuesday, the league completed its review and determined the play did not warrant a flagrant foul. Wembanyama therefore stays at two flagrant foul points heading into Wednesday’s Game 4.

NBA senior vice president and head of development and training for referee operations, Monty McCutchen, addressed the missed call during a Tuesday appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today. He was direct about the officials’ breakdown on the play.

"Well, most certainly I think we can all agree that a foul was missed on that play," McCutchen said. "A big part of our job is on-ball, off-ball exchanges between referees. We did a poor job of that here, where we've got two people on the ball, and we don't see the screening action. Lots of fighting over screens throughout the game. And if we break down in our fundamentals in even the smallest amounts, we have the opportunity to miss a clear foul as we missed here."

Existing flagrant points make the decision significant for Wembanyama The league’s choice carries extra weight because Wembanyama already carries two flagrant foul points into the Finals. Those points came from a flagrant-2 foul and ejection he received for elbowing Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid during the second round of the playoffs.

Playoff rules are straightforward. Any player who reaches four flagrant foul points in a single postseason receives an automatic one-game suspension. The most famous recent case occurred in 2016 when Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended for Game 5 of the NBA Finals after his team led Cleveland 3-1. The Cavaliers won the next three games to claim the title.

A flagrant-1 upgrade on the Brunson play would have left Wembanyama one point away from that threshold. By declining to upgrade the call, the NBA gave the Spurs star breathing room to maintain his aggressive style without an immediate suspension risk for the rest of the series.