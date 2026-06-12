NBA Finals 2026 ticket prices at MSG vs 2026 FIFA World Cup final ticket costs; all you need to know

NBA Finals ticket prices at Madison Square Garden have stunned fans this June. The New York Knicks’ home games in the 2026 Finals against the San Antonio Spurs saw average resale prices hit levels that beat nearly every Super Bowl in recent history. At the same time, the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at nearby MetLife Stadium carries its own high costs. Here is a clear breakdown of what fans are actually paying.
Data tracked by SeatGeek showed Game 3 at MSG averaging $7,768 per ticket. Game 4 sat at $7,257 on average. A potential Game 6, if needed, was projected around $8,122. These figures come from the secondary market, where most fans buy tickets once face value sells out.
Some premium seats went much higher. Courtside and lower-bowl tickets reached $40,000 to $60,000 each on resale platforms. The official NBA ticket site (nbatickets.nba.com) directs fans to verified resale options, but availability remains tight and prices volatile.
The World Cup Final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium offers four official face-value categories through FIFA’s platform:
Category 1 (best lower-tier seats): around $6,370–$6,730
Category 2: about $4,210
Category 3: around $2,790
Category 4 (upper-tier): near $2,030
FIFA also released limited premium “best available” seats that reached $32,970. On the secondary market, average resale prices for the final have hovered around $11,000–$11,300, with cheaper upper-deck options starting near $6,000–$9,000 depending on timing and platform.
NBA Finals games at MSG posted resale averages of roughly $7,200–$7,800 in early June reports. That sits above most historical Super Bowl resale averages and edges or matches the top official face-value category for the World Cup Final. However, the World Cup offers more official lower-priced categories for regular fans. NBA prices on the secondary market stayed elevated across most sections because of extreme local and international demand for a Knicks championship moment at The Garden.
Both events show how big-stage sports in the New York area command premium dollars. The NBA games benefited from 27 years of Knicks drought and a passionate home crowd. The World Cup Final draws a global audience but spreads seats across a much larger stadium.
Prices on both the NBA and FIFA resale markets can swing quickly based on series results, weather, or last-minute demand. For many supporters, watching from home or finding watch parties remains the realistic option when four-figure tickets become the norm.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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