NBA Finals 2026 ticket prices at MSG vs 2026 FIFA World Cup final ticket costs; all you need to know

NBA Finals ticket prices at Madison Square Garden have stunned fans this June. The New York Knicks’ home games in the 2026 Finals against the San Antonio Spurs saw average resale prices hit levels that beat nearly every Super Bowl in recent history. At the same time, the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at nearby MetLife Stadium carries its own high costs. Here is a clear breakdown of what fans are actually paying.
Data tracked by SeatGeek showed Game 3 at MSG averaging $7,768 per ticket. Game 4 sat at $7,257 on average. A potential Game 6, if needed, was projected around $8,122. These figures come from the secondary market, where most fans buy tickets once face value sells out.
Some premium seats went much higher. Courtside and lower-bowl tickets reached $40,000 to $60,000 each on resale platforms. The official NBA ticket site (nbatickets.nba.com) directs fans to verified resale options, but availability remains tight and prices volatile.
The World Cup Final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium offers four official face-value categories through FIFA’s platform:
Category 1 (best lower-tier seats): around $6,370–$6,730
Category 2: about $4,210
Category 3: around $2,790
Category 4 (upper-tier): near $2,030
FIFA also released limited premium “best available” seats that reached $32,970. On the secondary market, average resale prices for the final have hovered around $11,000–$11,300, with cheaper upper-deck options starting near $6,000–$9,000 depending on timing and platform.
NBA Finals games at MSG posted resale averages of roughly $7,200–$7,800 in early June reports. That sits above most historical Super Bowl resale averages and edges or matches the top official face-value category for the World Cup Final. However, the World Cup offers more official lower-priced categories for regular fans. NBA prices on the secondary market stayed elevated across most sections because of extreme local and international demand for a Knicks championship moment at The Garden.
Both events show how big-stage sports in the New York area command premium dollars. The NBA games benefited from 27 years of Knicks drought and a passionate home crowd. The World Cup Final draws a global audience but spreads seats across a much larger stadium.
Prices on both the NBA and FIFA resale markets can swing quickly based on series results, weather, or last-minute demand. For many supporters, watching from home or finding watch parties remains the realistic option when four-figure tickets become the norm.