NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo dies at 58 due to brain cancer

Basketball legend Dikembe Mutombo has died at the age of 58 after a battle with brain cancer, the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Monday, adding that the Hall of Fame player was surrounded by his family

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Updated30 Sep 2024, 11:13 PM IST
Basketball legend Dikembe Mutombo has died at the age of 58 after a battle with brain cancer, the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Monday, adding that the Hall of Fame player was surrounded by his family.

Mutombo–known for his shot-blocking and iconic finger wave after blocking opponent’s shots–had been undergoing treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta for the past two years.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement on Monday.

 

“On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others,” the NBA commissioner said.

“There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA's first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa,” Adam Silver added.

His son Ryan Mutombo said, “He loved others with every ounce of his being. That’s what made him so accessible. That’s what made him real. Dikembe Mutombo was salt and light, and today, on the 30th of September, 2024, he has been called to rest. I love you, Dad. Rest easy.”

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the 7-foot-2-inch Mutombo was an eight-time All-Star and four-time defensive player of the year in an 18-season NBA career that lasted from 1991 to 2009.

Mutombo came to Washington’s Georgetown University initially on an academic scholarship in 1987 and rose to fame when he joined the basketball team in his second year.

He was also known for his humanitarian work, particularly with the Special Olympics and in his birthplace DRC.

Reacting to Mutombo’s death Michael Jordan (Basketball Hall of Famer) said,”I am deeply saddened to hear about Dikembe’s passing. He was a defensive force on the court who changed the way the game of basketball is played. But more importantly, Dikembe truly changed the world and improved countless lives through his humanitarian work in Africa. I will especially miss hearing his booming laugh. My condolences to his wife, Rose, his children and his family.

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 11:13 PM IST
