NBA: Luka Doncic's efforts go in vain as Los Angeles Lakers suffer 136-129 defeat to Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers continued their unbeaten start to the 2026-27 NBA season with a 136-129 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Despite a 41-point performance from Luka Doncic, the Lakers suffered their first defeat of the campaign at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

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Ja Morant and Deni Avdija led Portland's scoring effort with 23 points apiece, while Damian Lillard contributed 21 points. Jrue Holiday also made an important contribution with 22 points as the Trail Blazers registered their third consecutive victory under new head coach Micah Nori.

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For the Lakers, Doncic finished with 41 points and nine assists, continuing his impressive start to the season. Austin Reaves added 26 points, while Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17 points off the bench.

Luka Doncic's impressive performance goes in vain Doncic once again led the Lakers' offensive effort, scoring 16 points in the opening quarter. The Slovenian guard also contributed eight assists, accounting for 24 of Los Angeles' 38 points in the first period.

Portland, however, managed to stay within touching distance despite Doncic's early scoring. The Trail Blazers maintained their offensive rhythm and continued finding contributions from multiple players.

Mamukelashvili provided an important scoring option for the Lakers. He finished the first half with 13 points, including a three-pointer at the buzzer, helping Los Angeles maintain their position in a closely contested encounter.

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However, Doncic's scoring output dropped to 5 points in the fourth quarter as Portland contained the Lakers' late offensive push.

Portland's balanced scoring makes a difference Unlike the Lakers, who relied heavily on Doncic and Reaves for their scoring, Portland received contributions from several players.

Morant and Avdija combined for 46 points, while Lillard and Holiday provided additional offensive support. The Trail Blazers also benefited from their bench, with their scoring depth helping them sustain pressure throughout the contest.

Portland entered the fourth quarter with an eight-point advantage before the Lakers attempted to overturn the deficit. Doncic returned to the floor and helped Los Angeles mount a comeback, with Reaves also contributing during the closing stages.

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The Lakers made the contest competitive, but Portland found crucial baskets when it mattered. Avdija and Lillard converted important three-pointers in the final minutes, while Morant scored consecutive midrange jumpers to give the visitors a five-point advantage.

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Lillard then produced a decisive three-pointer with 43 seconds remaining to put Portland in control. The veteran guard finished with four three-pointers as the Trail Blazers closed out the contest.

What's next for Lakers and Trail Blazers? The victory took Portland to 3-0 in the 2026-27 NBA regular season in terms of wins and losses, marking their second 3-0 start in the last 15 years. The Trail Blazers will look to extend their winning run when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

For the Lakers, the defeat ended their unbeaten start to the campaign. They will have an opportunity to return to winning ways when they face city rivals LA Clippers on Wednesday.

Doncic's individual scoring form remains a significant feature of the Lakers' early-season campaign, but the defeat against Portland highlighted the importance of receiving consistent offensive contributions from the rest of the roster.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.