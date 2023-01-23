'Need mental conditioning': Hockey coach Graham Reid after India's elimination from World Cup2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 02:03 AM IST
- Indian Men's Hockey team was eliminated from the World Cup after loosing to New Zealand
After the shocking elimination of India from the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, the chief coach of the team Graham Reid on Sunday said that going ahead, the team needs a mental conditioning coach. The comments from the coach are being seen in the context of the team falling out on a two-goal lead twice and ultimately loosing the match against New Zealand.
