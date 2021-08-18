Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was admitted to a hospital in Panipat after leaving a welcome ceremony at his village midway due to Exhaustion and fever on 17 August.

The star athlete should be fine after a good rest and that he left the function as a precautionary measure, according to a PTI report.

"A lot of people turned up and he reached the venue of the welcome function near his village on a cavalcade. It took time to reach the venue of the function," the source told PTI.

"But midway into the function he was feeling exhausted and started having slight fever. So, he left the function and had taken rest at a house nearby," the source informed.

"There are some rumours that he has been taken to a hospital. It is not like that. He is all right, it's not a serious issue. Basically, he is feeling exhausted due to attending many functions non-stop after his arrival from Tokyo. He is taking rest at a place not very far from his house."

The 23-year-old became the toast of the country after he clinched the elusive athletics gold medal in the Olympics to become only the second Indian to win an individual yellow metal at the Games.

But a couple of days after returning home on Monday, he developed a high fever and underwent a coronavirus test on the advice of doctors.

"He has tested negative for COVID-19. But we have put all his engagements on hold for the time being," a source privy to the development told PTI.

Chopra has been attending various felicitation functions in Delhi. Finally, he returned home at his native Khandra village, around 15 km from Panipat, on Tuesday to a rousing reception from the locals.

