Neeraj Chopra and YouTube India tie-up to create short film

Neeraj Chopra and YouTube India tie-up to create short film2 min read . 02:09 PM IST
- Through this association, Chopra hopes to use the platform to build awareness about athletics and the sport of javelin amongst the youth across the world
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi: Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and YouTube India have tied up together to create a film for the platform that is aimed at taking the story of his meteoric rise, from a village in Khandra, Haryana to the top of the Olympic podium at the Tokyo2020 Olympics.
New Delhi: Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and YouTube India have tied up together to create a film for the platform that is aimed at taking the story of his meteoric rise, from a village in Khandra, Haryana to the top of the Olympic podium at the Tokyo2020 Olympics.
JSW Sports, which backs Chopra has facilitated the partnership between the two.
JSW Sports, which backs Chopra has facilitated the partnership between the two.
Through this association, Chopra hopes to use the platform to build awareness about athletics and the sport of javelin amongst the youth across the world.
Apart from setting up his own official YouTube channel where he will be putting out regular content about his sport and life, the partnership will also see Neeraj be part of customized campaigns to motivate and inspire India’s next generation through his journey.
The athlete said, “ When I started to get interested in javelin throwing as a sport, a lot of people didn’t even know what it was about. It was hard to find CDs, watch broadcasts or see other athletes perform. YouTube India Spotlight connected me to my sport," he said. The film is about four minutes long.
Divyanshu Singh, head of sales and marketing at JSW Sports said, “We are extremely excited about this partnership because we believe this is a great platform for Chopra to tell his inspirational story to a wider audience. The video format is hugely popular for content consumption across urban and rural India, and we are confident that Neeraj can be a perfect role model to take the sport of athletics (and javelin throw) to millions of India’s youth."
According to one report by GroupM, the country’s sports sponsorship was about ₹9500 crore in 2021. Following the lull after the pandemic, India achieved a billion-dollar scale with a 62% growth over 2020.
GroupM ESP, the entertainment, esports and sports division of GroupM India in its sports sponsorship report for India 2021 said that the country’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics has been a morale booster for budding sports talent in the country and in 2022 will bring new opportunities in multi-sport events.