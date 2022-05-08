Neeraj Chopra and YouTube India tie-up to create short film

Divyanshu Singh, head of sales and marketing at JSW Sports said, “We are extremely excited about this partnership because we believe this is a great platform for Chopra to tell his inspirational story to a wider audience. The video format is hugely popular for content consumption across urban and rural India, and we are confident that Neeraj can be a perfect role model to take the sport of athletics (and javelin throw) to millions of India’s youth."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}