Neeraj Chopra at CWG 2026: When & where to watch IND vs PAK javelin battle live in India, time in IST, date, entry list

The spotlight will be on Neeraj Chopra in Glasgow when the two time Olympic medallist Indian take the field in the men's javelin competition at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 on Thursday (July 30). The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist won the first prize in 2018 Gold Coast before giving he CWG a miss in 2022 in Birmingham due to an injury.

Four years down the line, the 28-year-old once again at the CWG with aim to stand atop the podium for the second time after the final on Friday night (August 1 in IST). Neeraj's CWG 2026 javelin throw event - qualifying and the final - will be available for watch in India on TV and online.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem H2H: A look at IND vs PAK javelin rivalry

Not just Neeraj, the men's javelin throw will also have two more Indians vying for a podium finish at the Scotstoun Stadium. They are Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh. Neeraj arrived in Glasgow with limited game time preparation. In 2026, Neeraj competed in just one event - Doha Diamond League in June - finishing fourth with a best of 85.69m.

Neeraj Chopra's toughest opponents at CWG 2026 However, reclaiming the gold medal will not be as easy as it seems. The India will have reigning champion Pakistan Arshad Nadeem, Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, Grenada's Anderson Peters, a two-time former world champion, and Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott as his opponents

Neeraj's battle against Nadeem will once again renew their India vs Pakistan rivalry in javelin, despite the fact that the Pakistan Olympic champion also had just one event to prepare for the Glasgow Games. Nadeem finished ninth in an Switzerland athletics meet in challenging conditions recently.

However, the biggest threat to the Indo-Pak duo will be Pathirage, who is coming into the competition after having set the season's world-leading mark of 92.62m. The Sri Lankan has four of the best throws in the world this season and will be one of the medal contenders at CWG 2026.

Men's javelin event at CWG 2026 schedule

Date Stage Time (in IST) July 30 Men's javelin throw qualification 2:55 PM August 1 Men's javelin throw final 12:45 AM

CWG 2026 men's javelin throw entry list Cameron McEntyre (Australia)

Keyshawn Strachan (The Bahamas)

Ben East (England)

Anderson Peters (Grenada)

Neeraj Chopra (India)

Rohit Yadav (India)

Yash Vir Singh (India)

Elvis Graham (Jamaica)

Julius Yego (Kenya)

Chinecherem Nnamdi (Nigeria)

Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan)

Muhammad Yasir (Pakistan)

Lakona Gerega (Papua New Guinea)

Douw Smit (South Africa)

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka)

Sumedha Ranasinghe (Sri Lanka)

Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)

Usufono Eneli (Tuvalu) Where to watch Neeraj Chopra's CWG 2026 javelin events in India? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the CWG 2026 in India. The men's javelin events - both qualifying and finals - where Neeraj will compete, will be telecast live on available Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi HD and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada) channels in India.

Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin events in CWG 2026 will be available on Sony LIV app and website. DD Sports TV channel will also air Neeraj Chopra's CWG 2026 javelin events in India via DD Free Dish.