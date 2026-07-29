Neeraj Chopra at CWG 2026: When & where to watch IND vs PAK javelin battle live in India, time in IST, date, entry list

The spotlight will be on Neeraj Chopra in Glasgow when the two time Olympic medallist Indian take the field in the men's javelin competition at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 on Thursday (July 30). The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist won the first prize in 2018 Gold Coast before giving he CWG a miss in 2022 in Birmingham due to an injury.

Advertisement

Four years down the line, the 28-year-old once again at the CWG with aim to stand atop the podium for the second time after the final on Friday night (August 1 in IST). Neeraj's CWG 2026 javelin throw event - qualifying and the final - will be available for watch in India on TV and online.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem H2H: A look at IND vs PAK javelin rivalry

Not just Neeraj, the men's javelin throw will also have two more Indians vying for a podium finish at the Scotstoun Stadium. They are Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh. Neeraj arrived in Glasgow with limited game time preparation. In 2026, Neeraj competed in just one event - Doha Diamond League in June - finishing fourth with a best of 85.69m.

Neeraj Chopra's toughest opponents at CWG 2026 However, reclaiming the gold medal will not be as easy as it seems. The India will have reigning champion Pakistan Arshad Nadeem, Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, Grenada's Anderson Peters, a two-time former world champion, and Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott as his opponents

Advertisement

Neeraj's battle against Nadeem will once again renew their India vs Pakistan rivalry in javelin, despite the fact that the Pakistan Olympic champion also had just one event to prepare for the Glasgow Games. Nadeem finished ninth in an Switzerland athletics meet in challenging conditions recently.

However, the biggest threat to the Indo-Pak duo will be Pathirage, who is coming into the competition after having set the season's world-leading mark of 92.62m. The Sri Lankan has four of the best throws in the world this season and will be one of the medal contenders at CWG 2026.

Men's javelin event at CWG 2026 schedule

Date Stage Time (in IST) July 30 Men's javelin throw qualification 2:55 PM August 1 Men's javelin throw final 12:45 AM

CWG 2026 men's javelin throw entry list Cameron McEntyre (Australia)

Keyshawn Strachan (The Bahamas)

Ben East (England)

Anderson Peters (Grenada)

Neeraj Chopra (India)

Rohit Yadav (India)

Yash Vir Singh (India)

Elvis Graham (Jamaica)

Julius Yego (Kenya)

Chinecherem Nnamdi (Nigeria)

Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan)

Muhammad Yasir (Pakistan)

Lakona Gerega (Papua New Guinea)

Douw Smit (South Africa)

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka)

Sumedha Ranasinghe (Sri Lanka)

Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)

Usufono Eneli (Tuvalu) Where to watch Neeraj Chopra's CWG 2026 javelin events in India? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the CWG 2026 in India. The men's javelin events - both qualifying and finals - where Neeraj will compete, will be telecast live on available Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi HD and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada) channels in India.

Advertisement

Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin events in CWG 2026 will be available on Sony LIV app and website. DD Sports TV channel will also air Neeraj Chopra's CWG 2026 javelin events in India via DD Free Dish.

Men's javelin throw format at CWG 2026 A total of 18 javelin throwers from 14 different countries will be in action during the qualification event of men's javelin throw on July 30. Out of the 18, 12 athletes will qualify for the final event after crossing the qualification mark set by officials. Should less than 12 athletes reach the mark, the next-best performers will be added until the 12-man roster is complete.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in