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Neeraj Chopra at CWG 2026: When & where to watch IND vs PAK javelin battle live in India, time in IST, date, entry list

The men's javelin qualification event will take place on July 30, followed by the final the next day. The CWG 2026 will once again witness the Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Indo-Pak rivalry in javelin.

Koushik Paul
Updated29 Jul 2026, 06:16 PM IST
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Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra will be in action at CWG 2026 on July 30.
Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra will be in action at CWG 2026 on July 30. (PTI)
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The spotlight will be on Neeraj Chopra in Glasgow when the two time Olympic medallist Indian take the field in the men's javelin competition at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 on Thursday (July 30). The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist won the first prize in 2018 Gold Coast before giving he CWG a miss in 2022 in Birmingham due to an injury.

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Four years down the line, the 28-year-old once again at the CWG with aim to stand atop the podium for the second time after the final on Friday night (August 1 in IST). Neeraj's CWG 2026 javelin throw event - qualifying and the final - will be available for watch in India on TV and online.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem H2H: A look at IND vs PAK javelin rivalry

Not just Neeraj, the men's javelin throw will also have two more Indians vying for a podium finish at the Scotstoun Stadium. They are Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh. Neeraj arrived in Glasgow with limited game time preparation. In 2026, Neeraj competed in just one event - Doha Diamond League in June - finishing fourth with a best of 85.69m.

Neeraj Chopra's toughest opponents at CWG 2026

However, reclaiming the gold medal will not be as easy as it seems. The India will have reigning champion Pakistan Arshad Nadeem, Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, Grenada's Anderson Peters, a two-time former world champion, and Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott as his opponents

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Neeraj's battle against Nadeem will once again renew their India vs Pakistan rivalry in javelin, despite the fact that the Pakistan Olympic champion also had just one event to prepare for the Glasgow Games. Nadeem finished ninth in an Switzerland athletics meet in challenging conditions recently.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra prepares for second CWG medal ‘in perfect shape’

However, the biggest threat to the Indo-Pak duo will be Pathirage, who is coming into the competition after having set the season's world-leading mark of 92.62m. The Sri Lankan has four of the best throws in the world this season and will be one of the medal contenders at CWG 2026.

Men's javelin event at CWG 2026 schedule

DateStageTime (in IST)
July 30Men's javelin throw qualification2:55 PM
August 1Men's javelin throw final12:45 AM

CWG 2026 men's javelin throw entry list

  • Cameron McEntyre (Australia)
  • Keyshawn Strachan (The Bahamas)
  • Ben East (England)
  • Anderson Peters (Grenada)
  • Neeraj Chopra (India)
  • Rohit Yadav (India)
  • Yash Vir Singh (India)
  • Elvis Graham (Jamaica)
  • Julius Yego (Kenya)
  • Chinecherem Nnamdi (Nigeria)
  • Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan)
  • Muhammad Yasir (Pakistan)
  • Lakona Gerega (Papua New Guinea)
  • Douw Smit (South Africa)
  • Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka)
  • Sumedha Ranasinghe (Sri Lanka)
  • Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)
  • Usufono Eneli (Tuvalu)

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra's CWG 2026 javelin events in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the CWG 2026 in India. The men's javelin events - both qualifying and finals - where Neeraj will compete, will be telecast live on available Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi HD and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada) channels in India.

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Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin events in CWG 2026 will be available on Sony LIV app and website. DD Sports TV channel will also air Neeraj Chopra's CWG 2026 javelin events in India via DD Free Dish.

Also Read | India's CWG 2026 schedule on July 29: Full list of events on Day 7 & more

Men's javelin throw format at CWG 2026

A total of 18 javelin throwers from 14 different countries will be in action during the qualification event of men's javelin throw on July 30. Out of the 18, 12 athletes will qualify for the final event after crossing the qualification mark set by officials. Should less than 12 athletes reach the mark, the next-best performers will be added until the 12-man roster is complete.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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