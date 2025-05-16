Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League 2025 live streaming details: How to watch javelin ace & other Indians in action

Having finished second in the Diamond League in the past two years, Neeraj Chopra will begin his pursuit of a title in Doha at the Suheid bin Hamid Stadium in Qatar on Friday. The Indian will be among the 11 top javelin throwers from around the world. The two-time Olympic medallist topped the podium in an invitational meet in South Africa in the lead up to the Doha Diamond League.

In Doha, Neeraj will be joined by fellow Kishore Jena, as well as 2023 and 2024 winners Jakub Vadlejch and Anderson Peters respectively. However, the most notable miss is Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who struck gold at the Paris Olympics last year. Julian Weber and Max Dehning of Germany, Julius Yego of Kenya and Roderick Genki Dean of Japan are other athletes in the men's javelin event.

Where is Doha Diamond League 2025 taking place? The Doha Diamond League 2025 is taking place at the Suheid bin Hamid Stadium, where Neeraj will compete.

When does Neeraj's event at Doha Diamond League starts? The men's javelin event where Neeraj will be competing starts at 10:15 IST on May 16 (Friday).

When and where to watch Neeraj's event at Doha Diamond League? Unfortunately no TV channel is broadcasting Neeraj's event at Doha Diamond League live in India. But fans can watch Neeraj live on Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel and Facebook account.

Other Indians in Doha Diamond League 2025 Apart from Jena and Neeraj, two other Indians will be competing at the Doha Diamond League 2025. In men's 5000m race, Gulveer Singh will be making his Diamond League debut while Parul Chaudhary will compete in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event.

Indians at Doha Diamond League 2025