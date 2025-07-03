Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 live streaming: When & where to watch, how to buy tickets for India's major javelin event

The country will mark a major leap for Indian athletics as Bengaluru gears up to host the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 - nation's first-ever international javelin competition at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Having won two Olympic medals, including a gold in Tokyo, the Neeraj Chopra Classic, sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India, is scheduled for July 5, Saturday.

With the prestigious World Athletics Gold level status, the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will not only showcase top global talent but also place India on the international athletics map. The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 was initially scheduled for May 24 at Panchkula’s Tau Devi Lal Stadium but had to be shifted to Bengaluru due to floodlight issues.

The event was further delayed due to the India-Pakistan conflict across the border. However, former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and local Kishore Kumar Jena was ruled out of the event at the last moment due to injuries. Replacements have been made.

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 details Date: July 5, 2025

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

How to buy tickets for Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025? The tickets for Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will be available on District By Zomato app. Tickets price range from ₹299 to ₹9999.

When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025? Str Sports are the official broadcasters of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025. The javelin event will be televised live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2. Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will be available on JioHotstar.

Updated list of participants at NC Classic 2025 Thomas Rohler (Germany): Thomas Rohler is 2016 Olympics champion and one of the sport’s all-time greats. His personal best is 93.90m.

Julius Yego (Kenya): Yego, who is a 2015 World champion and 2016 Olympic silver medallist, has been trailblazing javelin’s rise in Africa. His personal best is 92.72m.

Curtis Thompson (USA): Curtis Thompson is top-ranked American javelin thrower, Pan American Games champion (2023) and a consistent performer on the Diamond League circuit with a personal best of 87.76m.

Martin Konecny (Czech Republic): Martin Konecny is a 27-year-old javelin thrower from the Czech Republic with a personal best of 80.59m. He is a notable figure in Czech javelin throwing and has been consistently among the top performers in his country.

Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (Brazil): A South American powerhouse with multiple podium finishes at the South American Athletics Championships across various age categories. His personal best is 86.62m.

Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka): A rising star from the subcontinent, Pathirage recently set a new national record and claimed gold at the Asian Throwing Championships last year. His personal best is 85.45m.

Cyprian Mrzygłod (Poland): The 27-year-old Polish athlete, Cyprian is European U23 champion, winning the gold medal in 2019. His personal best is 85.92m set in Kuortane this year.

Indian contingent at NC Classic 2025 Neeraj Chopra: The 27-year-old has already etched his name in the history books by becoming the first track and field athlete from the country to win an Olympics gold medal. He is also a world champion - India’s first-ever in senior athletics - and a Diamond League winner, also a first by any Indian. His personal best is 90.23m.

Sachin Yadav: Sachin holds a personal best of 85.16m. The Asian Championships silver medallist recently secured gold medals at both Federation Cup and the National Games this year.

Rohit Yadav: The 24-year-old Rohit, with a personal best of 83.40m achieved in 2023, underwent surgery that year and returned to competition subsequently. He claimed silver medal at the National Games 2025 with 80.47m.

Sahil Silwal: Sahil, 24, holds a personal best of 81.81m from his gold-winning performance at last year’s National Inter-State Championships. He secured third position at the Federation Cup with a 77.84m throw and gold at the Winckelmann Games 2024 with a 75.36m throw.