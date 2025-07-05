Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 LIVE: Bengaluru gears up for India's first major javelin showdown

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 LIVE: Approved by World Athletics as a gold-level meet, the Neeraj Chopra Classic marks a significant milestone in the history of Indian athletics, firmly placing the nation on the global map. The event has been officially sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Str Sports are the official broadcasters of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025. The javelin event will be televised live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2. Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will be available on JioHotstar.
"This is very good idea by Neeraj to have this competition in India and being a pioneer of the same is a big salute and really happy for him. For Neeraj to organise this big event in India is big step to making the sport popular in places perceived to be less popular like Africa/Kenya in particular and now India which has made this sport very popular.”
However, the major missing at Neeraj Chopra Classic will be Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal at Paris Olympics 2024, leaving behind Neeraj at the second place.
1. Sahil Silwal (India)
2. Rohit Yadav (India)
3. Martin Konecny (Czech Republic)
4. Thomas Rohler (Germany)
5. Yashvir Singh (India)
6. Julius Yego (Kenya)
7. Sachin Yadav (India)
8. Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka)
9. Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland)
10. Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (Brazil)
11. Curtis Thompson (USA)
12. Neeraj Chopra (India)
Neeraj Chopra: He is the first track and field athlete from the country to win an Olympics gold medal. He is also a world champion - India’s first-ever in senior athletics - and a Diamond League winner, also a first by any Indian. His personal best is 90.23m.
Sachin Yadav: Sachin, 25, holds a personal best of 85.16m. The Asian Championships silver medallist recently secured gold medals at both Federation Cup and the National Games this year.
Rohit Yadav: The 24-year-old Rohit, with a personal best of 83.40m achieved in 2023, underwent surgery that year and returned to competition subsequently. He claimed silver medal at the National Games 2025 with 80.47m.
Sahil Silwal: Sahil, 24, represents another promising talent in the 80m category, holding a personal best of 81.81m from his gold-winning performance at last year’s National Inter-State Championships.
Yashvir Singh: Yashvir Singh has a personal best of 82.57m, which came at the 2025 Asian Championships in Gumi, Korea. Yashvir first came into limelight when he rewrote Neeraj Chopra’s U- 20 Fed Cup meet record in 2021 with a 78.68m throw.
Thomas Rohler (Germany): Thomas Rohler is 2016 Olympics champion and one of the sport’s all-time greats. His personal best is 93.90m.
Julius Yego (Kenya): The Kenyan athlete, who is a 2015 World champion and 2016 Olympic silver medallist, has been trailblazing javelin’s rise in Africa. His personal best is 92.72m.
Curtis Thompson (USA): Curtis Thompson is top-ranked American javelin thrower, Pan American Games champion (2023) and a consistent performer on the Diamond League circuit with a personal best of 87.76m.
Martin Konecny (Czech Republic): Martin Konecny is a 27-year-old javelin thrower from the Czech Republic. He has established himself as a competitive athlete in the javelin, with his personal best record being 80.59 meters, achieved in 2025.
Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (Brazil): A South American powerhouse with multiple podium finishes at the South American Athletics Championships across various age categories. His personal best is 86.62m.
Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka): A rising star from the subcontinent, Pathirage recently set a new national record and claimed gold at the Asian Throwing Championships last year. His personal best is 85.45m.
Cyprian Mrzygłod (Poland): The 27-year-old Polish athlete, Cyprian is European U23 champion, winning the gold medal in 2019. His personal best is 85.92 metres set in Kuortane this year.
Anderson Peters and Kishore Kumar Jena, who were earlier named in the entry list, had to withdraw from the event at the last moment due to injuries. Poland’s Cyprian Mrzyglod has been named as a replacement for Peters while Yashvir Singh replaced Jena in the final list of participants.
The Neeraj Chopra Classic was initially scheduled to be held on May 24 in Panchkula. However, due to floodlights issue, the event was shifted to Bengaluru. The NC Classic once again saw a change in its itinerary due to the India-Pakistan border tensions, following which it was rescheduled for July 5.
The Neeraj Chopra Classic was approved as the gold-level meet by the World Athletics, just a rung below the Diamond League. The events starts from 7 PM IST at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
The first-of-its-kind javelin competition in India, Neeraj Chopra Classic took inspiration several such events across the globe. One such event is the Mondo Classic, which is based on pole-vaulter Mondo Duplantis.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025.