Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 LIVE: Bengaluru gears up for India's first major javelin showdown

Neeraj Chopra: He is the first track and field athlete from the country to win an Olympics gold medal. He is also a world champion - India’s first-ever in senior athletics - and a Diamond League winner, also a first by any Indian. His personal best is 90.23m.

Sachin Yadav: Sachin, 25, holds a personal best of 85.16m. The Asian Championships silver medallist recently secured gold medals at both Federation Cup and the National Games this year.

Rohit Yadav: The 24-year-old Rohit, with a personal best of 83.40m achieved in 2023, underwent surgery that year and returned to competition subsequently. He claimed silver medal at the National Games 2025 with 80.47m.

Sahil Silwal: Sahil, 24, represents another promising talent in the 80m category, holding a personal best of 81.81m from his gold-winning performance at last year’s National Inter-State Championships.

Yashvir Singh: Yashvir Singh has a personal best of 82.57m, which came at the 2025 Asian Championships in Gumi, Korea. Yashvir first came into limelight when he rewrote Neeraj Chopra’s U- 20 Fed Cup meet record in 2021 with a 78.68m throw.