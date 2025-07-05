Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 LIVE: Bengaluru gears up for India's first major javelin showdown

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 LIVE: Approved by World Athletics as a gold-level meet, the Neeraj Chopra Classic marks a significant milestone in the history of Indian athletics, firmly placing the nation on the global map. The event has been officially sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Str Sports are the official broadcasters of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025. The javelin event will be televised live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2. Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will be available on JioHotstar.
"This is very good idea by Neeraj to have this competition in India and being a pioneer of the same is a big salute and really happy for him. For Neeraj to organise this big event in India is big step to making the sport popular in places perceived to be less popular like Africa/Kenya in particular and now India which has made this sport very popular.”
However, the major missing at Neeraj Chopra Classic will be Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal at Paris Olympics 2024, leaving behind Neeraj at the second place.
1. Sahil Silwal (India)
2. Rohit Yadav (India)
3. Martin Konecny (Czech Republic)
4. Thomas Rohler (Germany)
5. Yashvir Singh (India)
6. Julius Yego (Kenya)
7. Sachin Yadav (India)
8. Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka)
9. Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland)
10. Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (Brazil)
11. Curtis Thompson (USA)
12. Neeraj Chopra (India)
Neeraj Chopra: He is the first track and field athlete from the country to win an Olympics gold medal. He is also a world champion - India’s first-ever in senior athletics - and a Diamond League winner, also a first by any Indian. His personal best is 90.23m.
Sachin Yadav: Sachin, 25, holds a personal best of 85.16m. The Asian Championships silver medallist recently secured gold medals at both Federation Cup and the National Games this year.
Rohit Yadav: The 24-year-old Rohit, with a personal best of 83.40m achieved in 2023, underwent surgery that year and returned to competition subsequently. He claimed silver medal at the National Games 2025 with 80.47m.
Sahil Silwal: Sahil, 24, represents another promising talent in the 80m category, holding a personal best of 81.81m from his gold-winning performance at last year’s National Inter-State Championships.
Yashvir Singh: Yashvir Singh has a personal best of 82.57m, which came at the 2025 Asian Championships in Gumi, Korea. Yashvir first came into limelight when he rewrote Neeraj Chopra’s U- 20 Fed Cup meet record in 2021 with a 78.68m throw.