Neeraj Chopra clinches gold medal at Federation Cup 2024 with 82.27 meter throw | Watch
Neeraj Chopra, who recently finished second at the Doha Diamond League, started on a slow note in Bhubaneswar but took the lead in the fourth round
Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra aced the Federation Cup 2024 championship in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, as he clinched gold in his first javelin throw competition on Indian soil in three years. Neeraj Chopra, who recently finished second at the Doha Diamond League, started on a slow note in Bhubaneswar but took the lead in the fourth round with an 82.27-meter throw.