Sports News/  Neeraj Chopra gets cash prize of $70,000 for winning gold at World Athletics Championships
Neeraj Chopra gets cash prize of $70,000 for winning gold at World Athletics Championships

 1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 06:52 PM IST Livemint

Chopra scripted a history as he hurled the javelin to a distance of 88.17m in the final to become the first Indian to win the gold medal in at the event

Men's javelin throw gold medallist India's Neeraj Chopra poses for portraits during a studio photo session on the sidelines of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on August 27, 2023. (AFP)Premium
India’s Neeraj Chopra has clinched the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary . On Sunday night, he scripted a history as he hurled the javelin to a distance of 88.17m in the final to become the first Indian to win the gold medal in at the event.

He started with a foul but jumped to top spot with his second throw, and from thereon, he led the field till the end.

For winning the gold medal at the WAC 2023, Neeraj was awarded a cash prize of $70,000 (around 58 lakh).

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the silver with a throw of 87.82m, and Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) bagged the bronze medal.

Arshad got a cash award of $35,000. Vadlejch got $22,000.

Three Indians reached in top eight with Kishore Jena (84.77m) and DP Manu (84.14m) taking the fifth and sixth spots, respectively.

Indian athletes have won a total of 3 medals at the WAC so far, with Chopra accounting for two of those - one silver and one gold.

“Last time was good. If you compare this time against last year, the athletes were different. We did very well in 4x400m relay and broke Asian record. New athletes came this time and they brought new hope. We will prepare very well for the Olympics," Chopra said.

“I know how those who could not do their best this time are feeling. They prepared in the best possible way but I would like to tell them not to get disappointed because they gave their best. The only thing is they should find out the mistake and should not repeat again," he added.

In the 2003 edition of WAC, long jumper Anju Bobby George had won a bronze.

Neeraj, the first Indian Olympic track and field gold medallist in the Tokyo Games in 2021, had won a silver in the 2022 edition of the World Championships.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 06:52 PM IST
