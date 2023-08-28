Neeraj Chopra gets cash prize of $70,000 for winning gold at World Athletics Championships1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 06:52 PM IST
Chopra scripted a history as he hurled the javelin to a distance of 88.17m in the final to become the first Indian to win the gold medal in at the event
India’s Neeraj Chopra has clinched the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary . On Sunday night, he scripted a history as he hurled the javelin to a distance of 88.17m in the final to become the first Indian to win the gold medal in at the event.