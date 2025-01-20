Neeraj Chopra-Himani Mor wedding: How India’s Olympic champion pulled off secret marriage? Uncle Bhim Chopra reveals

India's javelin Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra broke millions of hearts when he posted pictures of his wedding with Himani Mor on social media on Sunday evening. At this age of social media, where it has become tough for the celebrities to lead a private life, the two-time Olympic medallist, managed to keep his wedding a secret, despite the national federation and close friends claiming to know everything.

In fact, the newly-weds had already left the country on Sunday night with nobody having any clue. According to Neeraj Chopra's paternal uncle Bhim Chopra, the wedding took place at least 48 hours before (January 17 approximately) from the time the news came into fore.

“Neeraj aur Himani pehle se ek dusare ko jaante the (Both of them knew each other for a while). It happened around two years back through some friends. Both families have also known each other for some time,” Bhim Chopra told PTI.

Incidentally, when Neeraj Chopra was asked in one of his interviews about his girlfriend after his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the Haryana lad kept mum, stating he wanted to focus on his game.

According to Bhim Chopra, the wedding preparations of Neeraj Chopra and US-based tennis player and coach Himani Mor started a few months back and none of it could reach the media.

"Only the members of both families were there in the marriage because Neeraj wanted it that way and both families also wanted it this way. The couple has now left the country," Bhim Chopra said.

Even the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) claimed to be aware of Neeraj Chopra's wedding. "Yes. He informed the AFI about his marriage. He wanted to do it in private with very close ones," an AFI official said.

Neeraj Chopra-Himani Mor wedding venue Based on PTI, Neeraj Chopra-Himani Mor wedding did not take place at the Olympic champion's sprawling home in Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana. It is believed to be somewhere in Himachal Pradesh, thus cutting them off from all the media attention.

What's next for Neeraj Chopra? Neeraj Chopra, who recently appointed legendary Jan Zelezny, will start his new season in next three months with Diamond League. Before Jan Zelezny, Klaus Bartonietz happened to be Neeraj Chopra's coach under whom he won both his Olympic medals. The most important event for Neeraj Chopra in 2025 is the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo which will be held from September 13-21.

All you need to know about Himani Mor Himani Mor hails from Larsauli, near Sonepat, which is barely 75km from New Delhi. The 25-year-old is a tennis player, who achieved a career-best national ranking of 42 in singles and 27 in doubles in 2018.

The 25-year-old is currently a graduate assistant at Amherst College in the United States, managing the institution's women's tennis team. She is also pursuing an Masters degree from McCormack Isenberg School of Management under the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

