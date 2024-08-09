‘Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified’: PM Modi heaps praises on ace javelin thrower for Olympic silver

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praises on Neeraj Chopra after he won silver at the Paris Olympics 2024 in one of his best performances in the javelin throw.

By winning silver in Paris, Neeraj Chopra scripted history as he became the second male athlete to win two Olympic medals in an individual event.

“Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he’s shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud,” wrote PM Modi on X.

Neeraj Chopra secured the silver medal in javelin throw with a best throw of 89.45 metres. Thursday's final match at the Paris Olympics 2024 was filled with fouls and disqualification after multiple finalists, including Chopra, made fouls during the competition.

Chopra's best throw came on his second attempt, but he struggled with four consecutive foul throws, which prevented him from winning gold. Chopra's Olympic silver has garnered massive positive reactions and congratulatory messages from nationwide.

President Draupadi Murmu congratulates India's Golden boy for Olympics silver President Draupadi Murmu congratulated India's Golden Boy for his second medal at the Olympics.

“Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning silver medal in Paris Olympics and scripting history. He is the first Indian athlete to win a gold and a silver medal in two successive Olympic Games. India is proud of him. His feat will inspire generations to come. India looks forward to Neeraj Chopra bringing home more medals and glory in the future,” read a post by President of India on X.

Neeraj Chopra wins silver, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem bags gold at Paris Olympics 2024 Neeraj Chopra fell short of retaining his gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, securing silver with a best throw of 89.45 meters.

Chopra's best throw came on his second attempt, but he struggled with four consecutive foul throws, which prevented him from winning gold.

After post-independence, Neeraj Chopra became the second male athlete to win two Olympic medals in an individual event.

His first and third attempts were invalidated by red flags, and his final three attempts were also fouls.

Despite his strong performance in the qualification round, where he threw 89.34 meters, Chopra could not surpass his season best in the final.

His 89.45-meter throw was his second-best performance but not enough to retain his gold.

He looked under pressure before taking the run and the Indian javelin thrower crossed the line once again and was given a red flag in his fifth attempt. His last and sixth attempt was also disqualified after he crossed the line while throwing.