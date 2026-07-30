Neeraj Chopra at CWG 2026 LIVE, Javelin Qualification: India vs Pakistan battle on show, qualification mark & entry list

Neeraj Chopra at Commonwealth Games 2026: Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 on Thursday as he begins his campaign in the men's javelin throw qualification event. Besides, Neeraj, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh are the other two Indians on the fray.

Besides Neeraj, Pakistan's reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem will also be in action, thus renewing the India vs Pakistan rivalry in javelin once again after Paris Olympics 2024. The automatic qualification mark for the final event is 84m. A total of 12 athletes from the field of 18 will advance.

In case less than 12 athletes breach the qualification mark, the next best results will be taken into consideration until the field is complete.

CWG 2026 men's javelin throw entry list

Cameron McEntyre (Australia), Keyshawn Strachan (The Bahamas), Ben East (England), Anderson Peters (Grenada), Neeraj Chopra (India), Rohit Yadav (India), Yash Vir Singh (India), Elvis Graham (Jamaica), Julius Yego (Kenya), Chinecherem Nnamdi (Nigeria), Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan), Muhammad Yasir (Pakistan), Lakona Gerega (Papua New Guinea), Douw Smit (South Africa), Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka), Sumedha Ranasinghe (Sri Lanka), Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago), Usufono Eneli (Tuvalu)

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra's CWG 2026 javelin event?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin qualification event at CWG 2026 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi HD and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada) channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website. DD Sports TV channel will also air Neeraj Chopra's CWG 2026 javelin events in India via DD Free Dish.

Men's javelin event at CWG 2026 schedule (All times IST)