Neeraj Chopra at CWG 2026 LIVE, Javelin Qualification: India vs Pakistan battle on show, qualification mark & entry list

Neeraj Chopra at Commonwealth Games 2026: Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 on Thursday as he begins his campaign in the men's javelin throw qualification event. Besides, Neeraj, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh are the other two Indians on the fray.
Besides Neeraj, Pakistan's reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem will also be in action, thus renewing the India vs Pakistan rivalry in javelin once again after Paris Olympics 2024. The automatic qualification mark for the final event is 84m. A total of 12 athletes from the field of 18 will advance.
In case less than 12 athletes breach the qualification mark, the next best results will be taken into consideration until the field is complete.
Cameron McEntyre (Australia), Keyshawn Strachan (The Bahamas), Ben East (England), Anderson Peters (Grenada), Neeraj Chopra (India), Rohit Yadav (India), Yash Vir Singh (India), Elvis Graham (Jamaica), Julius Yego (Kenya), Chinecherem Nnamdi (Nigeria), Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan), Muhammad Yasir (Pakistan), Lakona Gerega (Papua New Guinea), Douw Smit (South Africa), Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka), Sumedha Ranasinghe (Sri Lanka), Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago), Usufono Eneli (Tuvalu)
Neeraj Chopra's javelin qualification event at CWG 2026 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi HD and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada) channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website. DD Sports TV channel will also air Neeraj Chopra's CWG 2026 javelin events in India via DD Free Dish.
|Date
|Stage
|Time (in IST)
|July 30
|Men's javelin throw qualification
|2:30 PM
|August 1
|Men's javelin throw final
|12:45 AM
Anderson Peters opened his 2026 Diamond League season by winning the Rabat Diamond League in Morocco with a best throw of 86.00m, making an immediate statement at the start of the year.
He followed that up with a runner-up finish at the Doha Diamond League, where he improved his season best to 86.38m.
Peters finished behind Germany's Julian Weber, while Neeraj Chopra placed fourth with a season-best 85.69m. The 86.38m effort remains Peters' best throw of the 2026 season.
The Grenadian then returned to the podium at the Ostrava Golden Spike, finishing second with a best effort of 84.27m.
Although he did not improve on his season's best, the result reinforced his consistency against a high-quality international field.
Arshad Nadeem's 2026 season has been in stark contrast to previous years.
The reigning Olympic and Commonwealth Games champion has had a disrupted build-up, competing only once before arriving in Glasgow after rain affected his training schedule and delayed the start of his campaign.
His lone outing came at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern meeting in Lucerne, Switzerland, where he finished ninth with a best throw of 78.47m.
It was a modest return by his standards and remains his season's best heading into the Commonwealth Games. Nadeem's series read: X, 74.87m, 73.26m, X, 73.39m, 78.47m, with the final-round effort producing his best mark of the day.
Arshad Nadeem's season best was a throw of 78.47m at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern tournament in Switzerland early in July.
His personal best remains a throw of 92.97m at the Paris Olympics 2024, which helped him clinch a historic gold medal.
The biggest competitor for Neeraj Chopra is Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who got the better of the Indian at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Apart from Arshad, Neeraj's other big competitors include Anderson Peters of Grenada and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage.
Experienced campaigners like Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) and Julius Yewgo of Kenya are also in the fray.
Neeraj Chopra's 2026 season has been quite unusual compared to previous years. He spent several months recovering from an injury, and didn't take part in the earlier competitions.
Neeraj's first competition of the year was the Doha Diamond League in June, and finished in fourth place with a best throw of 85.69m.
His second attempt of 82.77m easily cleared the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) qualifiction standard of 82.61m, officially sealing his spot at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
A total of 18 athletes will compete in the men's javelin throw qualification round at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Each athlete will get three attempts in the qualification round. Apart from Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh are the other Indians competing.
The top 12 athletes will qualify for the final, which will be held on Friday.
Should less than 12 athletes breach the qualification mark, then the remaining places in the final are filled by the competitors with the next-best distances, until a field of 12 finalists is completed. The qualification mark for the final is 84m.
Neeraj Chopra's personal best is a throw of 90.23m. He achieved the feat during the 2025 Doha Diamond League, and became the first Indian javelin thrower to breach the 90m mark.
Neeraj, however, finished second in the competition after Germany's Julian Weber won the title with a throw of 91.06m.
Neeraj Chopra's current season best is 85.69m, which he achieved during the Doha Diamond League in June 2026. The throw came in his third attempt.
Neeraj Chopra enjoys a dominant record as far as his head-to-head match-ups against Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem is concerned. Neeraj has finished ahead of Arshad in 10 out of the 11 times they have competed in tournaments.
The only time Arshad prevailed over Neeraj was at the 2024 Paris Olympics, when the former won a historic gold whereas Neeraj had to settle for a silver medal.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the men's javelin qualification event at CWG 2026.
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