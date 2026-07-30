Commonwealth Games 2026, Highlights: India's Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin final with best throw of 79.61m

Neeraj Chopra at Commonwealth Games 2026: Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of the men's javelin throw competition at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow on Thursday. Neeraj qualified with a best throw of 79.61m in his second attempt and finished in fifth place.
He thus kept his hopes of a second Commonwealth Games medal alive. Neeraj Chopra had clinched gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, whereas he missed the 2022 edition in Birmingham because of an injury.
His compatriots Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh also qualified for the final. Rohit finished ninth with a throw of 78.37m, whereas Yash Vir registered a throw of 78.36m and finished in 10th place.
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem also secured his spot in the final, which will consist of the top 12 javelin throwers. Arshad finished seventh with a throw of 78.63m, which is now his season best. The final will take place in Glasgow on Friday.
|Date
|Stage
|Time (in IST)
|July 30
|Men's javelin throw qualification
|2:55 PM
|August 1
|Men's javelin throw final
|12:45 AM
The qualification round of the men's javelin throw event is now complete. Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the final with a best throw of 79.61m, as he finishes in fifth place. His compatriots Rohit Yadav (Ninth place, 78.37m) and Yash Vir Singh (10th place, 78.36m) have also qualified.
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, too, has qualified for the final with a throw of 78.63m, and finishes seventh.
Yash Vir Singh goes for his third attempt, and registers a distance of 78.36m. That is enough for him to remain in the top 10 as of now. He is in nith place currently.
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem finishes with a throw of 75.65m in his third attempt. So, his first attempt of 78.63m will be considered once the final standings are confirmed.
Neeraj Chopra does a better job in his second attempt with a throw of 79.61m, which takes him to fifth place and ahead of Arshad Nadeem, who slips to seventh place.
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who registered a throw of 78.63m in his first attempt, registers a foul throw in his second attempt. He is in fifth place, still ahead of Neeraj Chopra who is in eighth place. Neeraj, though, is yet to make his second attempt.
India's Yash Vir Singh has bettered his first attempt, with a throw of 74.45m, bettering his record from his first attempt of 73.89m. Meanwhile, Rohit Yadav too does a better job, with a throw of 78.37m.
India's Neeraj Chopra begins with a throw of 76.28m, which may not be his best yet.
Neeraj, however, is behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who is currently in fourth place with a throw of 78.63m in his first attempt. Neeraj is in seventh place.
India's Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh have made their first attempts. Rohit Yadav registers a throw of 77.04m, whereas Yash Vir Singh registers a throw of 73.89m.
Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga has registered the highest throw in the men's javelin throw qualification so far, with a distance of 82.84m. Pakistan's Muhammad Yasir commits a foul throw in his first attempt.
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem registers a throw of 78.63m in his first attempt, which is now his new season best.
Right. It's finally time for LIVE action as the men's javelin throw qualification round gets underway.
Jamaica's Elvis Graham is the first to attempt his throw, but he fails to even register a succesful throw. He is followed by England's Ben East, who registers a throw of 73.50m.
India have won 15 medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games so far and are in eighth place in the medals tally. This includes three gold, nine silver and three bronze medals.
Neeraj Chopra didn't compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham because of a groin injury that he had sustained during the World Athletics Championship in Eugene.
Neeraj will be hoping to clinch his second CWG gold medal after winning his first in Gold Coast, Australia in 2018.
Keshorn Walcott began his season with a bronze medal at the Rabat Diamond League on 31 May, producing a season-opening best of 82.52m.
Walcott then finished fourth at the Rome Diamond League with 83.45m, before placing seventh in Doha after managing 81.47m. Although he did not reach the podium in his subsequent Diamond League outings, he remained a regular presence in elite fields.
Walcott hit top form later in the season, producing a throw of 92.62m to register the best mark in the world in 2026.
The men's javelin throw qualification at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow is scheduled to start at 2.55 pm IST, which is less than an hour from now.
Fans can watch the contest on the Sony Sports Network TV channels, with LIVE streaming available on the Sony LIV app and website.
Anderson Peters opened his 2026 Diamond League season by winning the Rabat Diamond League in Morocco with a best throw of 86.00m, making an immediate statement at the start of the year.
He followed that up with a runner-up finish at the Doha Diamond League, where he improved his season best to 86.38m.
Peters finished behind Germany's Julian Weber, while Neeraj Chopra placed fourth with a season-best 85.69m. The 86.38m effort remains Peters' best throw of the 2026 season.
The Grenadian then returned to the podium at the Ostrava Golden Spike, finishing second with a best effort of 84.27m.
Although he did not improve on his season's best, the result reinforced his consistency against a high-quality international field.
Arshad Nadeem's 2026 season has been in stark contrast to previous years.
The reigning Olympic and Commonwealth Games champion has had a disrupted build-up, competing only once before arriving in Glasgow after rain affected his training schedule and delayed the start of his campaign.
His lone outing came at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern meeting in Lucerne, Switzerland, where he finished ninth with a best throw of 78.47m.
It was a modest return by his standards and remains his season's best heading into the Commonwealth Games. Nadeem's series read: X, 74.87m, 73.26m, X, 73.39m, 78.47m, with the final-round effort producing his best mark of the day.
Arshad Nadeem's season best was a throw of 78.47m at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern tournament in Switzerland early in July.
His personal best remains a throw of 92.97m at the Paris Olympics 2024, which helped him clinch a historic gold medal.
The biggest competitor for Neeraj Chopra is Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who got the better of the Indian at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Apart from Arshad, Neeraj's other big competitors include Anderson Peters of Grenada and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage.
Experienced campaigners like Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) and Julius Yewgo of Kenya are also in the fray.