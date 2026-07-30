Commonwealth Games 2026, Highlights: India's Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin final with best throw of 79.61m

Neeraj Chopra at Commonwealth Games 2026: Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of the men's javelin throw competition at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow on Thursday. Neeraj qualified with a best throw of 79.61m in his second attempt and finished in fifth place.

He thus kept his hopes of a second Commonwealth Games medal alive. Neeraj Chopra had clinched gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, whereas he missed the 2022 edition in Birmingham because of an injury.

His compatriots Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh also qualified for the final. Rohit finished ninth with a throw of 78.37m, whereas Yash Vir registered a throw of 78.36m and finished in 10th place.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem also secured his spot in the final, which will consist of the top 12 javelin throwers. Arshad finished seventh with a throw of 78.63m, which is now his season best. The final will take place in Glasgow on Friday.