Neeraj Chopra eyes Paris Diamond League glory; when and where to watch Indian javelin ace in TV & online live?

After breaching the elusive 90m mark in the Doha Diamond League last month, India javelin star Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing to repeat the same and glory in the Paris edition on Friday night. A two-time Olympic medallist, including a gold in Tokyo in 2021, Neeraj's maiden 90m throw came under the guidance of legendary coach Jan Zelezny.

The Indian threw his spear at a distance of 90.23m in his third attempt in Doha. However, a monstrous 91.06m throw from Germany's Julian Weber saw Neeraj finish second. However, the two will once again come in action in Paris - a battle which everyone will be eager to witness.

Following the Doha Diamond League, both Neeraj and Weber did face each other at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial event with the German topping the podium with with a 85m-plus throw. Neeraj managed a best of 84.14m in his last attempt.

Besides Neeraj and Weber, the others in the field include, current World no.1 Anderson Peters (SB: 85.64m), Kenya’s Julius Yego (SB: 78.74m) and Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott (SB: 84.65m), Brazil’s Mauricio Luiz Da Silva (SB: 86.34m), Moldova’s Andrian Mardare (SB: 80.51m) and France’s Remi Rougetet (SB: 80.49m).

No India vs Pakistan duel in Paris Unlike the previous time in Paris, there won't be an India (Neeraj) vs Pakistan (Arshad Nadeem) battle on Friday. The last time the world saw an Indo-Pak rivalry in javelin was during the Paris Olympics 2024 when Naddem snatched gold with a 92.97m throw to become the first Pakistani athlete to win an Olympic gold medal. Nadeem decided to give Paris Diamond League event a miss.

When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Paris Diamond League? The men's javelin throw event that Neeraj Chopra will compete in will take place at the Paris’ Stade Charlety on Friday night (wee hours of Saturday). More specifically, the event will start at around 1:12 AM IST (June 21).

