Neeraj Chopra points out exact reason for World Championship disappointment; ‘I wasn't feeling healthy… only few knew’

On August 7 2021 at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Neeraj Chopra conquered the world with an Olympic gold medal to bring India into the global javelin map. A little more than four years later, Neeraj sat on the bench at the same venue, disappointed and dejected after finishing eighth in the men's javelin throw final of the World Athletics Championship.

On Thursday, Neeraj struggled from his first throw itself. Not because of the slippery track due to rainfall, but the two-time Indian double Olympic medallist didn't look in his best shape fitness-wise and looked frustrated after each passing throw. Under a new format, Neeraj managed to get past four rounds but had to accept a rare elimination in the fifth round.

In fact, it was the first time since 2021, Neeraj finished outside the top two. Win or loss is a part and parcel of any sport. But for Neeraj, it was just more than that. “I don't know. It is fine, it is sports, its life. I have seen this for a long time, normally I would handle the situation. But today, it was a different day,” Neeraj told reporters after the event.

“Actually before coming, when we were training in Czech Republic, only few team members knew that I am dealing with an injury problem, I also told the federation, that I have some back issues. I couldn't train for two weeks. So, I was going through rehabilitation,” revealed Neeraj.

'We weren't sure if I would participate or not' Neeraj started with a throw of 83.65m. He improved in his second attempt by sending his spear at a distance of 84.03m. He managed a foul throw in his third attempt before throwing a disappointing 82.86m. He slipped and fouled his final attempt to finish out of the top two for the first time in 26 competitions. The 27-year-old revealed he wasn't sure whether he would participate at the worlds but pushed himself.

"At the beginning, we weren't sure if I would participate or not, but we still took the decision. I did an easy session to make sure that I can play, and yesterday it was an easy throw. But still I felt that I would try, but it didn't happen because I didn't train much and I wasn't feeling that healthy. But whatever happened today, I will learn from this and I will bounce back next season," he added.