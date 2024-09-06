Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League finals 2024, all eyes on September 13-14 match in Brussels

Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Diamond League finals on Friday. The finals will take place in Brussels, Belgium, on September 13 and 14. According to reports, javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra, Anderson Peters, Jakub Vadlejch, Julian Weber, Andrian Mardare and Roderick Genki Dean will compete for the Diamond League Final Title.

Neeraj Chopra officially qualified for the Diamond League final despite competing in just two of the four events in the year. Neeraj skipped the events in Paris and Zurich, First Post reported.

Chopra's absence from Zurich Diamond League 2024 is said to be a strategic move rather than a sign of concern. According to Zee News, athletes must be in the top 6 to qualify. His skipped Zurich match as Chopra's ranking by then had assured him a spot in the Brussels final.

At the end of the Zurich Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra was placed fourth in the overall standings with 14 points. Grenada’s Anderson Peters topped the charts with 29 points. He was followed by Germany’s Julian Webber (21 points) and Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadljech (16 points).

After Neeraj, Moldova’s Andrian Mardare was on the list with 13 points and Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean with 12 points. There will be six competitors at the Diamond League final, report said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who clinched a historic gold medal at the Paris 2024, finished out of the Top 6 with five points.

The Diamond League final is a prestigious event in the World Athletics calendar. This will be Neeraj’s third consecutive appearance at the Diamond League Final. Javelin Thrower Neeraj had won the 2022 Diamond League and finished second-best in 2023.