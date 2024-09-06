Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League finals 2024, all eyes on September 13-14 match in Brussels

The Diamond League finals 2024 will take place in Brussels, Belgium, on September 13 and 14.

Livemint
Published6 Sep 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Diamond League finals.
Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Diamond League finals. (HT_PRINT)

Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Diamond League finals on Friday. The finals will take place in Brussels, Belgium, on September 13 and 14. According to reports, javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra, Anderson Peters, Jakub Vadlejch, Julian Weber, Andrian Mardare and Roderick Genki Dean will compete for the Diamond League Final Title.

Neeraj Chopra officially qualified for the Diamond League final despite competing in just two of the four events in the year. Neeraj skipped the events in Paris and Zurich, First Post reported.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd with 89.49m throw in Lausanne Diamond League

Chopra's absence from Zurich Diamond League 2024 is said to be a strategic move rather than a sign of concern. According to Zee News, athletes must be in the top 6 to qualify. His skipped Zurich match as Chopra's ranking by then had assured him a spot in the Brussels final.

At the end of the Zurich Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra was placed fourth in the overall standings with 14 points. Grenada’s Anderson Peters topped the charts with 29 points. He was followed by Germany’s Julian Webber (21 points) and Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadljech (16 points).

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra aims for bigger returns post silver medal in Paris Olympics

After Neeraj, Moldova’s Andrian Mardare was on the list with 13 points and Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean with 12 points. There will be six competitors at the Diamond League final, report said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who clinched a historic gold medal at the Paris 2024, finished out of the Top 6 with five points.

Also Read | ’Was once gifted desi ghee’: Neeraj as Pakistan’s Arshad gets buffalo

The Diamond League final is a prestigious event in the World Athletics calendar. This will be Neeraj’s third consecutive appearance at the Diamond League Final. Javelin Thrower Neeraj had won the 2022 Diamond League and finished second-best in 2023.

At Paris Olympics 2024, India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his Tokyo gold medal but brought the silver home with a throw of 89.45m.

