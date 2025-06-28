Neeraj Chopra regains top spot to enter NC Classic as world no.1, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem fourth in latest rankings

Two-time Olympic medal winner Neeraj Chopra has regained his top spot in the latest rankings and will enter the Neeraj Chopra Classic as the top-ranked javelin thrower. Neeraj, who won gold at Tokyo Olympics and silver in Paris last year, currently has 1445 points, thus displacing Grenada's Anderson Peters (1431) in the second place. Neeraj had lost his top spot to Peters last year.

German ace Julian Weber is third at 1407 points, followed by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem (1370) at fourth. The development comes in after Neeraj recently came on top at the Paris Diamond League, ahead of Weber. Prior to that, the Indian finished second behind Weber at the Doha Diamond League in May.

How Neeraj Chopra fared in 2025? The 27-year-old began his season with a 84.52m throw at an invitational meet in Potchefstroom, winning the top price. Neeraj's highlight of the season came in Doha when he breached the coveted 90m mark for the first time in his career, throwing his spear at a distance of 90.23m.

However, Weber's 91m-plus throw denied Neeraj the top of the podium finish. He then finished second at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Chorzow with a throw of 84.14m. Neeraj finally defeated Weber in Paris earlier this month with a throw of 88.16m. His most recent win came at the Ostrava Golden Spike with a throw of 85.29m.

