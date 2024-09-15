Neeraj Chopra reveals he played Diamond League final with fractured hand

India’s star javelin thrower anddouble Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra on Sunday revealed that he participated in the Diamond League season finale in Brussels.

He missed winning the Diamond League crown by finishing as a runner-up for the second consecutive year. His throw was 87.86m, short by a single centimetre needed to win the crown.

In 2022, Chopra had won the Diamond League crown.

“On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels,” the 26-year-old said on his social media handle.

Metacarpals, also known as palm bones, are the bones that lie between the fingers and the wrist in a human hand. There are five metacarpals in each hand, with each bone being associated with a specific finger.

Chopra, a right hand javelin thrower, was beaten for the gold by two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada who sent his spear to 87.87m in his first attempt.

Neeraj Chopra’s fitness The Haryana athlete has been struggling with his fitness this year and is expected to meet a doctor soon to rectify a groin injury that has affected him all season and came in the way of his quest to hit the elusive 90m mark.

Recently, Chopra won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, following a historic gold at the Tokyo Games.

“This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to end my season on the track. While I couldn’t meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season in which I learned a lot. I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go,” said Chopra.