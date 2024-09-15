Neeraj Chopra reveals he played Diamond League final with fractured hand

  • Neeraj Chopra was beaten for the gold by two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Livemint
Updated15 Sep 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Olympic silver medallist Neeraj Chopra.
Olympic silver medallist Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)

India’s star javelin thrower anddouble Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra on Sunday revealed that he participated in the Diamond League season finale in Brussels.

He missed winning the Diamond League crown by finishing as a runner-up for the second consecutive year. His throw was 87.86m, short by a single centimetre needed to win the crown.

In 2022, Chopra had won the Diamond League crown.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra aims for bigger returns post silver medal in Paris Olympics

“On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels,” the 26-year-old said on his social media handle.

Metacarpals, also known as palm bones, are the bones that lie between the fingers and the wrist in a human hand. There are five metacarpals in each hand, with each bone being associated with a specific finger.

Chopra, a right hand javelin thrower, was beaten for the gold by two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada who sent his spear to 87.87m in his first attempt.

Also Read | ’Was once gifted desi ghee’: Neeraj as Pakistan’s Arshad gets buffalo

Neeraj Chopra’s fitness

The Haryana athlete has been struggling with his fitness this year and is expected to meet a doctor soon to rectify a groin injury that has affected him all season and came in the way of his quest to hit the elusive 90m mark.

Recently, Chopra won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, following a historic gold at the Tokyo Games.

 

Also Read | Arshad Nadeem’s gala dinner under fire after Pakistan govt withdraws invite

“This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to end my season on the track. While I couldn’t meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season in which I learned a lot. I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go,” said Chopra.

“As the 2024 season ends, I look back on everything I’ve learned through the year - about improvement, setbacks, mentality and more,” he added. “I want to thank all of you for your encouragement. 2024 has made me a better athlete and person. See you in 2025.”

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:15 Sep 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Business NewsSportsSports NewsNeeraj Chopra reveals he played Diamond League final with fractured hand

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.000.00
      Chennai
      73,100.000.00
      Delhi
      75,310.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue