Neeraj Chopra settles for silver, Yashvir Singh claims bronze in men's javelin throw at Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasgow

India celebrated a memorable double podium finish in the men’s javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra secured the silver medal with a season’s best throw of 85.83 metres, while rising talent Yashvir Singh claimed bronze with a personal best of 85.41 metres. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage took gold with an outstanding 89.75 metres.

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The final at Scotstoun Stadium delivered high drama late on Friday night, with all three Indian throwers finishing in the top eight.

Strong start and season best from Neeraj Chopra Neeraj Chopra, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist making his return after missing the Birmingham edition due to injury, opened with a solid 80.97 metres. On his second attempt, he produced 85.83 metres, a season’s best that briefly put him in the lead. He followed with 81.29 metres and 80.73 metres but could not improve further. Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage’s massive second-round throw of 89.75 metres proved decisive for gold.

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The 28-year-old Tokyo Olympics gold medallist added a second Commonwealth medal to his collection, eight years after his Gold Coast triumph.

Yashvir Singh’s dramatic last-throw heroics Yashvir Singh provided the night’s biggest Indian moment. After an opening foul, he registered 78.55 metres and 81.33 metres, sitting in sixth place heading into the final round. With one throw left, he produced a lifetime best of 85.41 metres to leap onto the podium and secure bronze.

India's Yashvir Singh in action during the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland.

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Rohit Yadav, the third Indian in the field, threw 81.56 metres and finished seventh. India’s clean sweep of the top eight places among their contingent highlighted the depth in the event.

Arshad Nadeem finishes outside the medals Paris Olympics champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan could not find his best form in Glasgow. The defending Commonwealth Games gold medallist from Birmingham struggled to match the podium throwers and finished ninth, missing out on the top eight. Nadeem had advanced from qualification with a season’s best of 78.63 metres but was unable to challenge for a medal in the final.

Tough conditions and qualification context Conditions earlier in the competition had been challenging. In qualification, no athlete reached the automatic mark of 84 metres due to cold and shifting winds. Neeraj Chopra advanced with 79.61 metres in fifth place, while Rohit Yadav (78.37 metres) and Yashvir Singh (78.36 metres) also made the final. After qualification, Chopra had said: “The conditions were not the best for javelin throwers. It was not only cold but also windy... nobody was able to decode the wind.”

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India’s growing strength in Javelin The double podium marks another strong chapter for Indian javelin. Neeraj Chopra’s consistency at major events continues to inspire, while Yashvir Singh’s breakthrough personal best under pressure shows the next generation is ready. All three Indians reaching the final and finishing in the top eight highlighted the progress made by the Athletics Federation of India programme.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.