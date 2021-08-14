Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is down with a high fever and sore throat, but he has tested negative for coronavirus, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, sources close to Neeraj said the athlete has a sore throat, and he is currently down with a fever.

"Neeraj is down with a high fever, has a sore throat, and the fever refuses to subside. But fortunately, he has tested negative for COVID-19. He is currently resting," the source added.

The Javelin Olympic champion's historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by World Athletics.

In a reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet, he said that he will always try to keep doing his best for the country.

Taking to Twitter, Neeraj replied to a message posted by PM Modi after his getting agold medal at the Olympics. "Dear sir, thank you for your kind wishes. I will always try to keep doing my best for our country," he said.

PM had tweeted moments after Neeraj's historic performance on August 7. "History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020."

The 23-year-old created history as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the yellow metal at the Tokyo Games.

"Most keen followers of the sport had heard of Neeraj Chopra before the Olympic Games. But after winning the javelin in Tokyo, and in the process becoming India's first athletics gold medallist in Olympic history, Chopra's profile sky-rocketed," the World Athletics website read.

"Still processing this feeling," Neeraj recently posted. "To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage. This moment will live with me forever."

