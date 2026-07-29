Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem head-to-head record: Complete breakdown before IND vs PAK javelin showdown at CWG 2026

Few rivalries have captured the imagination of fans quite like the one between India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

Sure, cricket has dominated the sporting rivalry between India and Pakistan for a very long time, but the men's javelin throw has emerged as a fresh battleground, with two Olympic medallists consistently challenging each other on the world's biggest stages.

The two of them are set to lock horns against each other in the men's javelin throw event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow. The qualification round is scheduled for Thursday (30 July).

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem head-to-head record in javelin throw As for the head-to-head record between the two athletes, Neeraj Chopra leads 10-1 against his Pakistani counterpart.

Arshad Nadeem has prevailed just once, and that was at the 2024 Paris Olympics when he struck gold with an Olympic record throw of 92.97m. Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal with his season-best throw of 89.45m.

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The first meeting between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem came at the 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati. Chopra won the gold medal with a throw of 82.23m, while Nadeem settled for bronze.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem head-to-head details

Competition Location Neeraj Chopra Arshad Nadeem Matchup Winner South Asian Games 2016 Guwahati, India 1st (82.23m) 3rd (78.33m) Neeraj Asian Junior Championships 2016 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam 2nd (77.60m) 3rd (73.40m) Neeraj World U20 Championships 2016 Bydgoszcz, Poland 1st (86.48m) Did not qualify for final Neeraj Asian Athletics Championships 2017 Bhubaneswar, India 1st (85.23m) 7th (78.00m) Neeraj Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast, Australia 1st (86.47m) 8th (76.02m) Neeraj Asian Games 2018 Jakarta, Indonesia 1st (88.06m) 3rd (80.75m) Neeraj Tokyo 2020 Olympics Tokyo, Japan 1st (87.58m) 5th (84.62m) Neeraj World Athletics Championships 2022 Oregon, USA 2nd (88.13m) 5th (86.16m) Neeraj World Athletics Championships 2023 Budapest, Hungary 1st (88.17m) 2nd (87.82m) Neeraj Paris 2024 Olympics Paris, France 2nd (89.45m) 1st (92.97m OR) Arshad World Athletics Championships 2025 Tokyo, Japan 8th (84.03m) 10th (82.75m) Neeraj

The same year, Chopra also finished ahead of his rival at the Asian Junior Championships and then claimed the World U20 title in Bydgoszcz with a then-junior world record of 86.48m, as Nadeem exited early.

Chopra continued his dominance over the next few years. He defeated Nadeem at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships before repeating the feat at both the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. The Indian's victories coincided with his rise as one of the world's premier javelin throwers, culminating in Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games, where Nadeem finished fifth.

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The rivalry intensified after the Tokyo Olympics as both athletes established themselves among the world's elite.

Chopra claimed silver at the 2022 World Championships before winning the world title in Budapest in 2023, finishing ahead of Nadeem on both occasions. Their battle in Budapest was particularly memorable, with Chopra throwing 88.17m to edge Nadeem's 87.82m in one of the closest contests between the pair.

However, the 2024 Paris Olympics were the turning point for Nadeem. Not only did he break the Olympic record for the biggest throw, but he also became Pakistan's first individual Olympic champion.

The two of them faced off once again at the 2025 World Athletics Championship in Tokyo last September. However, both of them finished outside the top three. Chopra finished in eighth place with a best throw of 84.03m, whereas Nadeem finished 10th with a throw of 82.75m.

Despite the fierce competition, Chopra and Nadeem have repeatedly demonstrated mutual respect.