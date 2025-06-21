Neeraj Chopra wins Paris Diamond League with 88.16m throw, defeats Germany's Julian Weber

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra claimed his first title of 2025 as he won the Paris Diamond League on Friday, June 20 (local time). The Indian Olympic winner once again proved his dominance on the global stage, with a commanding first-round throw of 88.16 metres at the league.

Despite three no-marks in the middle rounds, his opening effort was enough to keep him on top throughout the competition.

Whay happened at Paris Diamond League Chopra set the tone early, launching the spear 88.16m on his first attempt, immediately taking the lead. Germany's Julian Weber came close with a best of 87.88m but fell short. Brazil's Mauricio Luiz da Silva secured third place with a throw of 86.62m.

In the opening round, Chopra led the field, followed by Weber's 87.88m and Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott with 80.94m. In the second round, Weber briefly merged an 86.20m throw, while Neeraj recorded 85.10m and Walcott slightly improved to 81.66m. However, Chopra's opening throw remained unmatched.

The third round saw Da Silva make his mark with a throw of 86.62m.

Weber tried to mount a late challenge with throws of 83.13m in the fourth and 84.50m in the fifth round, but he could not cross the 88m mark. In the final round, Neeraj returned to the sector with a solid 82.89m, while Weber finished with 81.08m and Da Silva with 78.56m.

Despite the inconsistency in the middle of the competition, Chopra's single legal throw in the first round proved decisive and enough to seal the win.

The two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will be in action for the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic, which will take place on July 5.

The NC Classic was originally slated to be held on May 24 but was later postponed to July 5 due to the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.