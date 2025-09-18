Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Neeraj bows out, India's hopes lie on Sachin Yadav in Tokyo

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: At a time when India vs Pakistan is taking a centre-stage in UAE, another IND vs PAK showdown awaits in Tokyo where Neeraj Chopra will take on reigning Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem in the final of the World Athletics Championships on Thursday. Besides Neeraj and Nadeem, the list of finalists include Julian Weber, Anderson Peters, Keshorn Walcott and Jakub Vadlejch, amongst others. Sachin Yadav is the other Indian in the line-up besides Neeraj.
Julian Webber (GER): PB - 91.51m; SB - 91.51m; WR - 1
Anderson Peters (GRN): PB - 93.07m; SB - 89.53m; WR - 3
Arshad Nadeem (PAK): PB - 92.97m; SB - 86.40m; WR - NA
Neeraj Chopra (IND): PB - 90.23; SB - 90.23m; WR - 2
Julius Yega (KEN): PB - 92.72m, SB - 85.96m; WR - 5
Curtis Thompson (USA): PB - 87.76m, SB - 87.76m; WR - 10
Cameron McEntyre (AUS): PB - 83.03m, SB - 83.03m; WR - 27
Dawid Wegner (POL): PB - 85.67m, SB - 85.67m; WR - 21
Sachin Yadav (IND): PB - 85.16m, SB - 85.16m; WR - 17
Rumesh Tharanga (SRI: PB - 86.50m; SB - 86.50m; WR - 12
Jakub Vadlejch (CZE): PB - 90.88m; SB - 84.11 m; WR - 6
Keshorn Walcott (TTO): PB - 90.16m; SB - 86.30m; WR - 4
Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the World Athletics Championships in India. The men's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships will be live telecast from 3:57 PM IST on Thursday on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on JioStar.
The sad news is Julius Yego will not be available for the final throw because of his injury. That means it's a five-man final in Round 6.
India's Sachin Yadav once again maintains consistency with a throw of 85.96m. He confirms his spot in the final round.
Its pouring here in Tokyo and Neeraj Chopra registers a foul throw. Looks like he slipped to cross the line. Defending champion Neeraj's journey ends in Tokyo. Sachin Yadav is India's lone hope. Neeraj finished 8th with his best throw of 84.03m.
Keshorn Walcott goes on top with a 88.16 throw.
Sachin Yadav throws 84.90m in his fourth attempt to stay fourth. Meanwhile, both Sachin and Neeraj are confirmed to enter to fifth round. Curtains for Arshad Nadeem after Round 4.
Another disappointing throw by Neeraj Chopra, sends his spear to 82.86m. He roars in anger. This is not the best of Neeraj which are used to see.
After the first three round, Jakub Vadlejch and Cameron McEntyre have been knocked out. Arshad Nadeem will start the Round 4. Two more athletes will be knocked out after Round 4. A foul throw to start with for Nadeem.
India's Sachin Yadav gears up for his third attempt. He throws 85.71m. He books himself a spot in the fourth round.
After round 3, the top 10 athletes will go into the fourth round. Neeraj is currently at 8th while Arshad is placed at 10th. Sachin Yadav is currently at 4th.
Julius Yego stops in his run-up. Looks like he suffered some hamstring pull. he is on his knees at the moment and is now lying on the ground.
Arshad Nadeem struggles, throws 82.75m in his third attempt. Neeraj Chopra gears up for his third attempt. He throws a disappointing mark, makes it a foul throw.
Surprise Surprise Surprise!! Keshorn Walcott goes on top with a 87.83m throw in his second attempt. That concludes Round 2.
Julius Yego betters his finish with a second throw of 85.54m. India's Sachin Yadav fouls in his second throw
Neeraj Chopra gets ready for his second throw. Not a good throw by the defending champion as he sends his spear to 84.03m.
Round 2 begins. Anderson Peters throws 87.38m to go on top. Julian Weber throws 86.11m. Meanwhile, a no show by Arshad Nadeem in the second round.
What a throw by India's Sachin Yadav! He throws 86.27m to achieve his personal best to go to second. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage (84.38m), Jakub Vadlejch (78.71m) and Keshorn Walcott (81.22m) follow.
America's Curtis Thompson goes on top with a throw of 86.67m. Cameron McEntyre (74.39m) and Dawid Wegner (77.15m) fails to cross the 80m mark.
Neeraj Chopra throws 83.65m in his first throw. A good start and is currently placed second. Julius Yego throws 76.58m in his first attempt.
Julian Weber to start proceedings. He throws 83.63m to start win. Anderson Peters is next with 84.59m. Arshad Nadeem throws 82.73m.
Defending champion Neeraj Chopra will become the first Indian and third javelin thrower to win two gold medals at the worlds if he manages to top the podium this time.
The format have changed a bit this time. All the 12 athletes will throw in the first three rounds. The fourth round will see top 10 throwers, fifth round will see top 6 throwers and the final round will see top six throwers.
Doha Diamond League 2025 - 2nd (90.23m)
Paris Diamond League 2025 - 1st (88.16m)
Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Bengaluru - 1st (86.18m)
Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 - 1st (85.29)
Diamond League 2025 Final Zurich - 2nd (85.01m)
Potchefstroom Invitational 2025 South Africa - 1st (84.52m)
Sachin Yadav threw his spear at 83.67m to finish sixth in his group and 10th overall to qualify for the final. Neeraj Chopra reached the qualification mark in his first throw of 84.85m.
According to the World Athletics Championship website, the men's javelin throw final will start at 3:57 PM IST.
Both Neeraj and Arshad qualified for the finals through qualification on Wednesday. This will be the first time Neeraj and Arshad will face each other since the Paris Olympics last year.
It will be Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem in an IND vs PAK showdown in Tokyo. Besides Neeraj, India's Sachin Yadav will also be in action.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of men's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championship in Tokyo.