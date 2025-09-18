Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Neeraj bows out, India's hopes lie on Sachin Yadav in Tokyo

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: At a time when India vs Pakistan is taking a centre-stage in UAE, another IND vs PAK showdown awaits in Tokyo where Neeraj Chopra will take on reigning Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem in the final of the World Athletics Championships on Thursday. Besides Neeraj and Nadeem, the list of finalists include Julian Weber, Anderson Peters, Keshorn Walcott and Jakub Vadlejch, amongst others. Sachin Yadav is the other Indian in the line-up besides Neeraj.

List of competitors in men's javelin throw final

Julian Webber (GER): PB - 91.51m; SB - 91.51m; WR - 1

Anderson Peters (GRN): PB - 93.07m; SB - 89.53m; WR - 3

Arshad Nadeem (PAK): PB - 92.97m; SB - 86.40m; WR - NA

Neeraj Chopra (IND): PB - 90.23; SB - 90.23m; WR - 2

Julius Yega (KEN): PB - 92.72m, SB - 85.96m; WR - 5

Curtis Thompson (USA): PB - 87.76m, SB - 87.76m; WR - 10

Cameron McEntyre (AUS): PB - 83.03m, SB - 83.03m; WR - 27

Dawid Wegner (POL): PB - 85.67m, SB - 85.67m; WR - 21

Sachin Yadav (IND): PB - 85.16m, SB - 85.16m; WR - 17

Rumesh Tharanga (SRI: PB - 86.50m; SB - 86.50m; WR - 12

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE): PB - 90.88m; SB - 84.11 m; WR - 6

Keshorn Walcott (TTO): PB - 90.16m; SB - 86.30m; WR - 4

Where to watch World Athletics Championship Javelin throw final?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the World Athletics Championships in India. The men's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships will be live telecast from 3:57 PM IST on Thursday on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on JioStar.