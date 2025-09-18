Subscribe

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Neeraj bows out, India's hopes lie on Sachin Yadav in Tokyo

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Defending champion Neera Chopra's journey ends in Round 5 with a foul throw in his final attempt. It was curtains for Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem. India's hope lies on Sachin Yadav.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Sep 2025, 05:09:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships LIVE Updates
Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships LIVE Updates(AFP)

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: At a time when India vs Pakistan is taking a centre-stage in UAE, another IND vs PAK showdown awaits in Tokyo where Neeraj Chopra will take on reigning Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem in the final of the World Athletics Championships on Thursday. Besides Neeraj and Nadeem, the list of finalists include Julian Weber, Anderson Peters, Keshorn Walcott and Jakub Vadlejch, amongst others. Sachin Yadav is the other Indian in the line-up besides Neeraj.

List of competitors in men's javelin throw final

Julian Webber (GER): PB - 91.51m; SB - 91.51m; WR - 1

Anderson Peters (GRN): PB - 93.07m; SB - 89.53m; WR - 3

Arshad Nadeem (PAK): PB - 92.97m; SB - 86.40m; WR - NA

Neeraj Chopra (IND): PB - 90.23; SB - 90.23m; WR - 2

Julius Yega (KEN): PB - 92.72m, SB - 85.96m; WR - 5

Curtis Thompson (USA): PB - 87.76m, SB - 87.76m; WR - 10

Cameron McEntyre (AUS): PB - 83.03m, SB - 83.03m; WR - 27

Dawid Wegner (POL): PB - 85.67m, SB - 85.67m; WR - 21

Sachin Yadav (IND): PB - 85.16m, SB - 85.16m; WR - 17

Rumesh Tharanga (SRI: PB - 86.50m; SB - 86.50m; WR - 12

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE): PB - 90.88m; SB - 84.11 m; WR - 6

Keshorn Walcott (TTO): PB - 90.16m; SB - 86.30m; WR - 4

Where to watch World Athletics Championship Javelin throw final?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the World Athletics Championships in India. The men's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships will be live telecast from 3:57 PM IST on Thursday on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on JioStar.

Follow updates here:
18 Sep 2025, 05:09:47 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Sad end for Yego

The sad news is Julius Yego will not be available for the final throw because of his injury. That means it's a five-man final in Round 6.

Advertisement
18 Sep 2025, 05:03:25 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: India's Sachin Yadav enters final round

India's Sachin Yadav once again maintains consistency with a throw of 85.96m. He confirms his spot in the final round.

18 Sep 2025, 04:57:54 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Neeraj bows out

Its pouring here in Tokyo and Neeraj Chopra registers a foul throw. Looks like he slipped to cross the line. Defending champion Neeraj's journey ends in Tokyo. Sachin Yadav is India's lone hope. Neeraj finished 8th with his best throw of 84.03m.

Advertisement
18 Sep 2025, 04:53:03 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Keshorn Walcott goes on top

Keshorn Walcott goes on top with a 88.16 throw.

18 Sep 2025, 04:49:46 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Neeraj, Sachin enter Round 5, curtains for Arshad

Sachin Yadav throws 84.90m in his fourth attempt to stay fourth. Meanwhile, both Sachin and Neeraj are confirmed to enter to fifth round. Curtains for Arshad Nadeem after Round 4.

Advertisement
18 Sep 2025, 04:43:58 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Disappointing throw by Neeraj Chopra

Another disappointing throw by Neeraj Chopra, sends his spear to 82.86m. He roars in anger. This is not the best of Neeraj which are used to see.

18 Sep 2025, 04:38:35 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Neeraj, Arshad, Sachin enter Round 4

After the first three round, Jakub Vadlejch and Cameron McEntyre have been knocked out. Arshad Nadeem will start the Round 4. Two more athletes will be knocked out after Round 4. A foul throw to start with for Nadeem.

Advertisement
18 Sep 2025, 04:34:33 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: What an event for Sachin Yadav

India's Sachin Yadav gears up for his third attempt. He throws 85.71m. He books himself a spot in the fourth round.

18 Sep 2025, 04:31:34 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Top 10 will enter 4th round

After round 3, the top 10 athletes will go into the fourth round. Neeraj is currently at 8th while Arshad is placed at 10th. Sachin Yadav is currently at 4th.

Advertisement
18 Sep 2025, 04:28:51 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Yego suffers injury

Julius Yego stops in his run-up. Looks like he suffered some hamstring pull. he is on his knees at the moment and is now lying on the ground.

18 Sep 2025, 04:27:20 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Disappointing throws bu Neeraj and Arshad

Arshad Nadeem struggles, throws 82.75m in his third attempt. Neeraj Chopra gears up for his third attempt. He throws a disappointing mark, makes it a foul throw.

18 Sep 2025, 04:23:34 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Keshorn Walcott goes on top

Surprise Surprise Surprise!! Keshorn Walcott goes on top with a 87.83m throw in his second attempt. That concludes Round 2.

18 Sep 2025, 04:16:33 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Yego improves

Julius Yego betters his finish with a second throw of 85.54m. India's Sachin Yadav fouls in his second throw

18 Sep 2025, 04:15:40 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Neeraj throws 84.03m in his second attempt

Neeraj Chopra gets ready for his second throw. Not a good throw by the defending champion as he sends his spear to 84.03m.

18 Sep 2025, 04:13:57 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Peters goes on top

Round 2 begins. Anderson Peters throws 87.38m to go on top. Julian Weber throws 86.11m. Meanwhile, a no show by Arshad Nadeem in the second round.

18 Sep 2025, 04:07:48 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: India's Sachin Yadav throws 86.27m

What a throw by India's Sachin Yadav! He throws 86.27m to achieve his personal best to go to second. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage (84.38m), Jakub Vadlejch (78.71m) and Keshorn Walcott (81.22m) follow.

18 Sep 2025, 04:06:42 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: America's Curtis Thompson goes on top

America's Curtis Thompson goes on top with a throw of 86.67m. Cameron McEntyre (74.39m) and Dawid Wegner (77.15m) fails to cross the 80m mark.

18 Sep 2025, 04:03:18 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra throws 83.65m

Neeraj Chopra throws 83.65m in his first throw. A good start and is currently placed second. Julius Yego throws 76.58m in his first attempt.

18 Sep 2025, 04:01:44 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Event starts

Julian Weber to start proceedings. He throws 83.63m to start win. Anderson Peters is next with 84.59m. Arshad Nadeem throws 82.73m.

18 Sep 2025, 03:58:41 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra on cusp of history

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra will become the first Indian and third javelin thrower to win two gold medals at the worlds if he manages to top the podium this time.

18 Sep 2025, 03:57:10 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Format of men's javelin throw final

The format have changed a bit this time. All the 12 athletes will throw in the first three rounds. The fourth round will see top 10 throwers, fifth round will see top 6 throwers and the final round will see top six throwers.

18 Sep 2025, 03:54:21 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: How Neeraj Chopra have performed in 2025 so far?

Doha Diamond League 2025 - 2nd (90.23m)

Paris Diamond League 2025 - 1st (88.16m)

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Bengaluru - 1st (86.18m)

Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 - 1st (85.29)

Diamond League 2025 Final Zurich - 2nd (85.01m)

Potchefstroom Invitational 2025 South Africa - 1st (84.52m)

18 Sep 2025, 03:53:30 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: How Neeraj and Sachin qualified?

Sachin Yadav threw his spear at 83.67m to finish sixth in his group and 10th overall to qualify for the final. Neeraj Chopra reached the qualification mark in his first throw of 84.85m.

18 Sep 2025, 03:49:41 PM IST

World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Final event to start on 3:57 PM IST

According to the World Athletics Championship website, the men's javelin throw final will start at 3:57 PM IST.

18 Sep 2025, 03:45:39 PM IST

World Athletics Championships LIVE Updates: First IND vs PAK in javelin since Paris Olympics 2024

Both Neeraj and Arshad qualified for the finals through qualification on Wednesday. This will be the first time Neeraj and Arshad will face each other since the Paris Olympics last year.

18 Sep 2025, 03:45:40 PM IST

World Athletics Championships LIVE Updates: Final list of competitors

Julian Webber (GER): PB - 91.51m; SB - 91.51m; WR - 1

Anderson Peters (GRN): PB - 93.07m; SB - 89.53m; WR - 3

Arshad Nadeem (PAK): PB - 92.97m; SB - 86.40m; WR - NA

Neeraj Chopra (IND): PB - 90.23; SB - 90.23m; WR - 2

Julius Yega (KEN): PB - 92.72m, SB - 85.96m; WR - 5

Curtis Thompson (USA): PB - 87.76m, SB - 87.76m; WR - 10

Cameron McEntyre (AUS): PB - 83.03m, SB - 83.03m; WR - 27

Dawid Wegner (POL): PB - 85.67m, SB - 85.67m; WR - 21

Sachin Yadav (IND): PB - 85.16m, SB - 85.16m; WR - 17

Rumesh Tharanga (SRI: PB - 86.50m; SB - 86.50m; WR - 12

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE): PB - 90.88m; SB - 84.11 m; WR - 6

Keshorn Walcott (TTO): PB - 90.16m; SB - 86.30m; WR - 4

18 Sep 2025, 03:45:40 PM IST

World Athletics Championships LIVE Updates: IND vs PAK in Tokyo

It will be Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem in an IND vs PAK showdown in Tokyo. Besides Neeraj, India's Sachin Yadav will also be in action.

18 Sep 2025, 03:45:40 PM IST

World Athletics Championships LIVE Updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of men's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championship in Tokyo.

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsSports NewsNeeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE: Neeraj bows out, India's hopes lie on Sachin Yadav in Tokyo
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts